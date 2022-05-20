Germantown’s Jaron “Boots” Ennis destroys Custio Clayton in the 2nd round to stay in contention for a welterweight title

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least six people have been killed and several others have been injured in shootings from Saturday night into Sunday in Philadelphia, police say. A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and once in the head by four suspects in Philly’s Mill Creek neighborhood. Police say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday on the 4900 block of Aspen Street. Police say a male in his late teens or early 20s was shot once in the head in Philadelphia’s Ogontz section. He was pronounced dead after being transported to Einstein Hospital. In the city’s Logan section,...

