Philadelphia, PA

Germantown’s Jaron “Boots” Ennis destroys Custio Clayton in the 2nd round to stay in contention for a welterweight title

By Philadelphia Sun Staff
philasun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABOVE PHOTO: Germantown boxer Jaron “Boots” Ennis in action against Custio Clayton in last Saturday’s fight on Showtime. (Photo courtesy of Jaron Ennis Facebook) Before his battle with 34-year-old Canadian Olympian Custio Clayton (19-1-1, 12 KO’s), number one welterweight contender Jaron “Boots” Ennis (29-0, 27 KO’s) last Saturday, dedicated the fight...

Comments / 5

Jose Aponte
3d ago

represent Philly a lot of good boxers come out from Philly and I am proud of the brother and who he became God bless

Reply
6
