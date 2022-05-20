Travis Barker’s Wives: Everything To Know About His Previous 2 Marriages & Wedding To Kourtney Kardashian

Image Credit: Shutterstock

After two marriages that ended in divorce, it seems like third times the charm for Travis Barker. The Blink-182 drummer officially got married to Kourtney Kardashian on May 15 in Santa Barbra. Travis, 46, and Kourtney, 43, were friends for years before their relationship turned romantic in 2020. The Kardashians star was previously in a relationship with Scott Disick, the father of her three children, but they never got married. Travis, on the other hand, walked down the aisle twice before he fell in love with Kourtney. Here’s everything you need to know about Travis’ ex-wives, plus his marriage to Kourtney.

Melissa Kennedy

Travis’ first marriage was to Melissa Kennedy, 39. They tied the knot in September 2001, which was at the height of Blink-182’s fame, but split up in August 2002. Melissa was featured in both of the band’s documentaries, 1999’s The Urethra Chronicles and 2002’s The Urethra Chronicles II. She also served as the vice president to Travis’ punk and hip-hop-inspired fashion brand Famous Stars and Straps from 1999 until May 2002, shortly before their split. Travis had Melissa’s name tattooed across his neck in script, but he eventually covered it with a gorgeous rose tattoo.

Melissa has kept a low profile since her divorce from Travis. According to her LinkedIn page, she joined the real estate field as a salesperson for Pacific Sands Mortgage and Realty Inc. from June 2003 to March 2006. Melissa has been working as a broker for Lifestyle Estates Realty And Funding Inc. in Orange County, Calif. since March 2006.

Shanna Moakler

Travis Barker & Shanna Moakler at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo: Shutterstock)

Travis got married to actress and Miss USA 1995 titleholder Shanna Moakler, 47, on October 30, 2004. They had been dating for two years before their gothic, The Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired wedding. Travis actually proposed to Shanna in the elevator portion of the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland. After two years of marriage, Travis filed for divorce — and it was messy. The exes dragged each other on MySpace (it was that long ago) and aired their dirty laundry. They rekindled their relationship twice — even after finalizing their divorce in 2008. Ultimately, they ended their romance for good in 2009.

Travis and Shanna had two children together: son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16. Travis also became a stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 23, who is Shanna’s daughter from her previous marriage to famous boxer Oscar De La Hoya. The whole family was featured on the MTV reality show Meet the Barkers which aired from 2005 to 2006.

Things were amicable for a while between Travis and Shanna. However, the actress has been critical of her ex-husband’s romance with Kourtney. Shanna’s liked shady comments on Instagram about “Kravis.” She also told People in May 2021, “I’m very much over my ex. It’s been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he’s doing with her is weird? [Yes].” In Nov. 2021, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Shanna “is devastated that her kids are spending so much time with the Kardashians.” Our insider also said that the exes’ children “still go” to Travis versus Shanna and “feel far more connected” to the rockstar.

Since May 2020, Shanna has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with model Matthew Rondeau. Following her appearance on season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother in early 2022, Matthew broke up with Shanna and hurled expletives about her in a since-deleted Instagram post, per Page Six. He was arrested in L.A. and charged with domestic violence after a fight between the pair allegedly broke out. Shanna then announced that she was pregnant, but then clarified that the test was actually a false positive. It’s unclear if Shanna and Matthew are still together.

Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardadshian at the 2022 MET Gala (Photo: Shutterstock)

Travis and Kourtney were simply friends and neighbors before they became a romantic item. The rumors about their romance started in early 2021, and then they became Instagram official as a couple just after Valentine’s Day. After months of a PDA-filled romance, Travis and Kourtney got engaged in October 2021. Travis proposed in the middle of a gorgeous floral arrangement on the beach in Montecito, California. Six months later, the couple had an unofficial wedding in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, after Travis performed at the Grammy Awards. Travis and Kourtney finally got married, for real, at the courthouse in Santa Barbara on May 15.

The “Kravis” wedding celebrations aren’t over yet. Travis and Kourtney are saying “I do” again at their upcoming dream wedding in Italy. Travis’ children and Kourtney’s kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, will be there. Her mom Kris Jenner and her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner are expected to attend, as well. The wedding is supposedly being filmed for The Kardashians on Hulu, which Travis has appeared on. Travis and Kourtney have openly showed their fertility journey to have a baby together on the show.