Hayley Kiyoko: 5 Things To Know About Becca Tilley’s GF As They Finally Confirm Romance

Hayley Kiyoko confirmed her romance to Becca Tilley on Thursday, May 19. The 31-year-old musician has been a regular presence in the entertainment industry for years, and it looks like the pair are so in love. Becca, 33, tweeted that she’s feeling “So so happy,” while also writing “3rd time’s a charm” on Friday. Find out everything you need to know about Hayley here!

1. Hayley is a singer

Hayley wears many hats, but first and foremost, she’s a singer and musician. She was a member of the group The Stunners, who even toured as an opener for Justin Bieber. After the group split up in 2011, Hayley began a solo career, releasing her debut EP A Belle To Remember in 2013. She dropped her first full-length album Expectations in 2018, and she’s continued releasing tons of music, with her sophomore album Panorama expected to drop in July. Besides opening for Justin during her time in The Stunners, she also opened up for Panic! At The Disco on their tour in 2018.

2. She’s also an actress

While she might be a musician above all else, Hayley has also dabbled in the realm of acting. She’s appeared in a number of TV shows and movies. Some of her biggest roles included appearing in Insidious 3 and the live-action reboot of Jem and the Holograms, per her IMDb page.

3. She’s an outspoken LGBTQ+ advocate

Hayley has been very open about her sexuality throughout her career, and she’s written tons of songs about her sexuality, including one of her breakout hits “Girls Like Girls.” Her fans have even called her “Lesbian Jesus” as an endearing nickname for her work to support the LGBTQ community, per The Guardian. She’s also used her platform to speak out against songs that she’s said can do harm to the community. She took to Twitter in 2018 to speak about the song “Girls” by Rita Ora. “I don’t need to drink wine to kiss girls; I’ve loved women my entire life. This type of message is dangerous because it completely belittles and invalidates the very pure feelings of an entire community,” she wrote. She was also celebrated at the 2018 VMAs and given the Push Artist of the Year for her work, according to Billboard.

4. Her parents are performers

While Hayley has long been a fixture of the entertainment industry, it should come as no surprise, as she has super talented parents. Her mom is Sarah Kawahara, a figure skater and choreographer who has won two Emmy Awards. She’s been a choreographer for major movies like Blades of Glory and I, Tonya. Her dad is comedian and actor Jamie Alcroft, who has lent his voice to a number of different movies, TV Shows, and video games, like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Rocket Power, and much more.

5. Hayley confirmed her romance with Becca onstage

While there had been rumors that Hayley and Becca were together for a long time, they didn’t confirm their relationship until May 2022. Becca was featured in Hayley’s music video for her song “For The Girls,” which featured a full recreation of The Bachelorette. After the pair smooched in the music video, Hayley brought Becca onstage and kissed her at an event to promote the new single in Los Angeles on May 19, per People. Becca also posted a montage of their relationship on her Instagram, and implied that they’d been together for a long time. “Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch,” she wrote in the caption.