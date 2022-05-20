ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Hayley Kiyoko: 5 Things To Know About Becca Tilley’s GF As They Finally Confirm Romance

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0psKUO_0flERflz00
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Hayley Kiyoko confirmed her romance to Becca Tilley on Thursday, May 19. The 31-year-old musician has been a regular presence in the entertainment industry for years, and it looks like the pair are so in love. Becca, 33, tweeted that she’s feeling “So so happy,” while also writing “3rd time’s a charm” on Friday. Find out everything you need to know about Hayley here!

1. Hayley is a singer

Hayley wears many hats, but first and foremost, she’s a singer and musician. She was a member of the group The Stunners, who even toured as an opener for Justin Bieber. After the group split up in 2011, Hayley began a solo career, releasing her debut EP A Belle To Remember in 2013. She dropped her first full-length album Expectations in 2018, and she’s continued releasing tons of music, with her sophomore album Panorama expected to drop in July. Besides opening for Justin during her time in The Stunners, she also opened up for Panic! At The Disco on their tour in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BdaXJ_0flERflz00
Hayley arrives for the 2019 Billboard Women In Music Awards. (Shutterstock)

2. She’s also an actress

While she might be a musician above all else, Hayley has also dabbled in the realm of acting. She’s appeared in a number of TV shows and movies. Some of her biggest roles included appearing in Insidious 3 and the live-action reboot of Jem and the Holograms, per her IMDb page.

Becca Tilley -- PICS

3. She’s an outspoken LGBTQ+ advocate

Hayley has been very open about her sexuality throughout her career, and she’s written tons of songs about her sexuality, including one of her breakout hits “Girls Like Girls.” Her fans have even called her “Lesbian Jesus” as an endearing nickname for her work to support the LGBTQ community, per The Guardian. She’s also used her platform to speak out against songs that she’s said can do harm to the community. She took to Twitter in 2018 to speak about the song “Girls” by Rita Ora. “I don’t need to drink wine to kiss girls; I’ve loved women my entire life. This type of message is dangerous because it completely belittles and invalidates the very pure feelings of an entire community,” she wrote. She was also celebrated at the 2018 VMAs and given the Push Artist of the Year for her work, according to Billboard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dIqMo_0flERflz00
Hayley performs onstage in Los Angeles. (Shutterstock)

4. Her parents are performers

While Hayley has long been a fixture of the entertainment industry, it should come as no surprise, as she has super talented parents. Her mom is Sarah Kawahara, a figure skater and choreographer who has won two Emmy Awards. She’s been a choreographer for major movies like Blades of Glory and I, Tonya. Her dad is comedian and actor Jamie Alcroft, who has lent his voice to a number of different movies, TV Shows, and video games, like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Rocket Power, and much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHdHF_0flERflz00
Hayley wears all black while attending an Academy Awards watch party. (Shutterstock)

5. Hayley confirmed her romance with Becca onstage

While there had been rumors that Hayley and Becca were together for a long time, they didn’t confirm their relationship until May 2022. Becca was featured in Hayley’s music video for her song “For The Girls,” which featured a full recreation of The Bachelorette. After the pair smooched in the music video, Hayley brought Becca onstage and kissed her at an event to promote the new single in Los Angeles on May 19, per People. Becca also posted a montage of their relationship on her Instagram, and implied that they’d been together for a long time. “Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch,” she wrote in the caption.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Amanda Stanton, Raven Gates and More Members of Bachelor Nation Celebrate Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko’s Relationship

Nothing but love! Shortly after Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko announced that they are dating, Bachelor Nation took to social media to show their support. "We love a good launch," Colton Underwood, who came out as gay after headlining The Bachelor in season 23, responded to Tilley's Instagram video highlighting the couple's relationship over the […]
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Hayley Kiyoko recruits Becca Tilley for 'Bachelorette'-themed music video

May 20 (UPI) -- Hayley Kiyoko is back with new music. The 31-year-old singer released a single and Bachelorette-themed music video for the song "For the Girls" on Friday. In the "For the Girls" video, Kiyoko plays the first lesbian Bachelorette. Kiyoko meets, flirts and shares kisses with several contestants, as well as holding a few rose ceremonies.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Becca Tilley
Person
Hayley Kiyoko
Person
Rita Ora
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboard Women In Music#Wine#Montage#Holograms#Lgbtq
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Posts Sultry Photo As Her Romance With John Miller Heats Up

Trying to get John Miller's attention? Jennifer Garner posted a sultry snapshot via Instagram on Monday, May 16. "What a little peanut. 👧🏻 Shot by three incredible artists who are no longer with us: 📸😇: #HerbRitts💄😇: #PaulStarr💆🏻‍♀️😇: #RayAllington.😘: @kristasmith🖊: @m1keh0gan," the actress, 50, captioned the old school photo. Of course, people loved the throwback. One person wrote, "Absolutely stunning! They captured your incredible essence perfectly.I'm so sorry they are no longer with us. This photo of you honors them in a powerful way. Thank you for sharing 🙏 ❤️," while another added, "🔥Wow wow wow. Beauty for daysssssss🔥."A third...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Expecting a Baby Together

Ozzy Osbourne will be a grandpa yet again! That's because Kelly Osbourne has revealed via social media that she's pregnant. Osbourne went public with her relationship with Slipknot's Sid Wilson on Valentine's Day this year and though she didn't name Wilson in her Instagram post, People is reporting that the child will be the first for the couple.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Confirm Relationship With Loved-Up Vacation Photos

Image Source: Getty / Rich Fury and Gilbert Carrasquillo. Love is in the air for Kaley Cuoco. "The Flight Attendant" star and "Ozark" actor Tom Pelphrey confirmed their new relationship on May 3, sharing loved-up photos on Instagram. Cuoco posted a gallery of snaps from what appears to be a mountain vacation — including a selfie of Pelphrey kissing her cheek — captioning it, "Life lately . . . 'the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.'" Meanwhile, Pelphrey posted two Polaroids of them smiling and making silly faces together (seen below), with a lengthy, poetic caption about being "saved" by someone.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Reportedly Convinced Angelina Jolie Is Angling For Their Kids To Have ‘Nothing to Do With Him’

Brad Pitt, 58, is reportedly concerned that his custody battle will never be finalized due to his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 46. A source told US Weekly that the Fight Club actor — who shares six children with Angelina — thinks his former spouse “will never agree to joint custody and is going to run out the clock until the kids are 18.” Of Brad and Angelina’s six kids, four are still minors: Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.
RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Mother's Day 2022 was extra special for Gabby Barrett. The 22-year-old country singer announced Sunday that she is expecting her second child with her husband, fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner. Barrett shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted a video of her ultrasound. In the post, the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Little People Big World’s Amy Roloff Snubs Daughter-In-Law Tori In Twins’ Birthday Tribute

It looks like someone is missing from Amy Roloff‘s latest Instagram photo. The 57-year-old Little People Big World star seemingly snubbed daughter-in-law Tori Roloff, 31, in a post wishing her twin sons Jeremy Roloff and Zach Roloff, 32, a happy birthday (seen here). She shared two photos to celebrate the twins’ birthday, the first being a snapshot of Jeremy, his wife, Audrey, 30, and their three children Ember, 3, Bode, 1, and Radley, 6, on a family vacation in Hawaii (seen below). Audrey had previously shared the photo on her page in April. The second photo was a professional photograph of Zach with his two kids, Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 2.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
192K+
Followers
17K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy