Gulf Coast Association of Pride hosting several events

In the wake of the tragic drowning of a 2-year-old at Margaritaville in Biloxi, WXXV stopped by Biloxi’s Natatorium to get advice on summer safety. While drowning can be hard to spot, there are things to look out for. Keep an eye out for someone who stays too long underwater in a vertical position. An instinctive drowning response is involuntary and the victim may not be able to call out for help.

BILOXI, MS ・ 23 HOURS AGO