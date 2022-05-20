ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gulf Coast Association of Pride hosting several events

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark June 5th on your calendar and get ready to sit back and...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mississippi Press

Ocean Springs among nominees for not one, but two national ‘10 Best’ polls

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Ocean Springs is no stranger to Top 10 lists, but this year’s slate of “10Best” rankings by USA Today finds Ocean Springs among the nominees in not one, but two different categories. Ocean Springs is once again among the 20 cities listed among...
WLOX

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes talks about new development projects

A drier pattern with lower humidity may arrive later this week. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Summer reading at the Jackson-George county regional libraries. "Oceans of Possibilities" is designed to help kids discover our oceans and marine life through reading. Bethany Carlisle from the Jackson-George Regional Library System joins us with details.
GULFPORT, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Illusions#Great Southern Club
WLOX

Salvinia inundating lake behind Lakewood Estates in Gautier

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - At one Gautier neighborhood lake, it’s hard to tell there is any water left. Salvinia plants have taken over, causing some wildlife to die. ”Oh pretty lake, we can fish. You couldn’t fish out there if you had a harpoon,” joked resident Craig Cleveland. Since retiring, he loves to spend time outdoors. Lately, he’s swapped out the fishing pole for a rake.
GAUTIER, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi Parks and Recreation talks about water safety after tragic drowning

In the wake of the tragic drowning of a 2-year-old at Margaritaville in Biloxi, WXXV stopped by Biloxi’s Natatorium to get advice on summer safety. While drowning can be hard to spot, there are things to look out for. Keep an eye out for someone who stays too long underwater in a vertical position. An instinctive drowning response is involuntary and the victim may not be able to call out for help.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Mississippi Heroes honor longtime Kiln Firefighter

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Heroes’ organization honored a volunteer firefighter from the Kiln Fire department. Orenthial Smith has been a volunteer firefighter since 2005. He started after being inspired by one of his friends. Smith is originally from Louisiana, but moved down to the coast at the age of 17.
KILN, MS
WLOX

Long Beach native celebrates 100th birthday

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, friends and family of Lois Jones gathered in Long Beach to celebrate her special milestone: ten decades of life. Jones’ birthday was celebrated by three generations of grandchildren. According to her, the key to living a long life is being a good person while living a healthy lifestyle.
LONG BEACH, MS
WAFB.com

2-year-old Port Allen boy drowns at Biloxi resort

Baton Rouge is one of the many cities around the world that have been testing wastewater samples for COVID-19. If you're planning your summer vacation now, you're probably trying to figure out which is cheaper - flying or driving. Sewer repair work closes part of N. Flannery Road. Updated: 58...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WLOX

Railroad crossing to temporarily close on major Gulfport roadway

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Gulfport might need to find another way to get around Tuesday. The railroad crossing on Cowan Lorraine Road south of Pass Road will be closed Tuesday beginning at 7 a.m. Officials say the closure is for CSX to complete maintenance work. The closure is...
GULFPORT, MS
KLFY News 10

Louisiana toddler drowns at Biloxi’s Margaritaville

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A two-year-old boy from Louisiana drowned in a swimming pool at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi on Sunday, May 22. The Sun Herald reported the pool has waterslides and a lazy river that are usually busy on Sundays. A lifeguard was reportedly on duty at the time. The boy was pronounced dead at […]
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Prescribed burn happening in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is planning to conduct prescribed firing operations Saturday at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge. The potential burn site consists of 26 acres and is located in an area between Old Fort Bayou Road and Seaman Road in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Chamber hosts legislative briefing on 2022 session

Six Coast legislators were at the Golden Nugget in Biloxi on Tuesday morning to talk to South Mississippi business leaders about the 2022 legislative session. Members of the Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce submitted questions for the briefing, which allowed legislators to communicate directly with the business community. Sen. Scott...
BILOXI, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy