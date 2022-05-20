Gulf Coast Association of Pride hosting several events

A 14-year-old from Baton Rouge went missing Saturday after he was dragged into choppy ocean waters in Orange Beach, Alabama, and a two-year-old from Port Allen drowned in a pool in Biloxi, Mississippi on Sunday, officials said. Tyreke Walker, 14, was vacationing with his family to celebrate his birthday and...
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Ocean Springs is no stranger to Top 10 lists, but this year’s slate of “10Best” rankings by USA Today finds Ocean Springs among the nominees in not one, but two different categories. Ocean Springs is once again among the 20 cities listed among...
A drier pattern with lower humidity may arrive later this week. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Summer reading at the Jackson-George county regional libraries. "Oceans of Possibilities" is designed to help kids discover our oceans and marine life through reading. Bethany Carlisle from the Jackson-George Regional Library System joins us with details.
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - At one Gautier neighborhood lake, it’s hard to tell there is any water left. Salvinia plants have taken over, causing some wildlife to die. ”Oh pretty lake, we can fish. You couldn’t fish out there if you had a harpoon,” joked resident Craig Cleveland. Since retiring, he loves to spend time outdoors. Lately, he’s swapped out the fishing pole for a rake.
In the wake of the tragic drowning of a 2-year-old at Margaritaville in Biloxi, WXXV stopped by Biloxi’s Natatorium to get advice on summer safety. While drowning can be hard to spot, there are things to look out for. Keep an eye out for someone who stays too long underwater in a vertical position. An instinctive drowning response is involuntary and the victim may not be able to call out for help.
KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Heroes’ organization honored a volunteer firefighter from the Kiln Fire department. Orenthial Smith has been a volunteer firefighter since 2005. He started after being inspired by one of his friends. Smith is originally from Louisiana, but moved down to the coast at the age of 17.
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, friends and family of Lois Jones gathered in Long Beach to celebrate her special milestone: ten decades of life. Jones’ birthday was celebrated by three generations of grandchildren. According to her, the key to living a long life is being a good person while living a healthy lifestyle.
Baton Rouge is one of the many cities around the world that have been testing wastewater samples for COVID-19. If you're planning your summer vacation now, you're probably trying to figure out which is cheaper - flying or driving. Sewer repair work closes part of N. Flannery Road. Updated: 58...
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Gulfport might need to find another way to get around Tuesday. The railroad crossing on Cowan Lorraine Road south of Pass Road will be closed Tuesday beginning at 7 a.m. Officials say the closure is for CSX to complete maintenance work. The closure is...
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The horrifying domestic terrorism in Buffalo, New York shocked many across the nation. Last week, 18-year-old Payton Gendron conducted an alleged racist mass shooting that killed 10 black people at a supermarket. Pastor of Morning Star Baptist Church John Whitfield said race is the underlying issue...
The Coast Guard from Gulfport rescued seven boaters and a dog from a vessel fire near Gulfport on Saturday morning. The Coast Guard received a mayday call over marine radio at 9:26 a.m. Saturday about a 45-foot Hatteras on fire with seven people and a dog aboard. A Coast Guard...
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is planning to conduct prescribed firing operations Saturday at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge. The potential burn site consists of 26 acres and is located in an area between Old Fort Bayou Road and Seaman Road in...
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — One of the last bus rides of the school year ends with an angry confrontation between a bus driver, students, and parents in Lucedale, Mississippi. The bus video is making the rounds on social media. Parents say it started as a normal trip home from Central Elementary school in Lucedale Friday […]
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 2-year-old boy visiting Biloxi’s Margaritaville Resort drowned Sunday at the pool. The child was from Port Allen, Louisiana. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said the boy was taken to Merit Health where he was pronounced dead just after 5pm. There aren’t many details on...
A New Orleans-based health care system will stop delivering babies after this month at a hospital it operates on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Ochsner Health System started managing Hancock Medical Center in 2013. Then in April 2018, the hospital in Bay St. Louis was renamed Ochsner Medical Center-Hancock. Hancock County...
Six Coast legislators were at the Golden Nugget in Biloxi on Tuesday morning to talk to South Mississippi business leaders about the 2022 legislative session. Members of the Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce submitted questions for the briefing, which allowed legislators to communicate directly with the business community. Sen. Scott...
