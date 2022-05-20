ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nina Dobrev Delivers Old Hollywood Glamour in Cutout Dress & Strappy Sandals With Shaun White at 'Top Gun: Maverick' Premiere

By Tara Larson
 4 days ago
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev made their red carpet debut in style.

The Olympian and the “Vampire Diaries” alum hit the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” in London on Thursday. Though the couple has been together for two years, this was the first time they walked the red carpet together. The star-studded premiere included other familiar faces like Tom Cruise, Jon Hamm and even Prince William and Kate Middleton .

To the glamorous event, Dobrev wore an ivory floor-length gown from Givenchy. The sleek dress featured a slit along the leg, a cutout in the bodice and asymmetrical straps. She added a deep red lip color and accessorized with large crystal earrings, a few rings and a silk bag. White looked dapper in his tuxedo. He paired a white jacket with a white shirt, black bowtie and black trousers. He wore black patent leather dress shoes for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Dobrev slipped into a pair of strappy sandals. Her nude heels featured a double strap across the toes as well as a strap connection from her toes to ankle for extra support.

For footwear, Dobrev’s style skews modern and slick. Aside from her beloved pointed-toe pumps, the “Flatliners” actress can be seen in strappy sandals by brands such as Charlotte Olympia, Stuart Weitzman and Marchesa. When off-duty, she dresses down a bit in ankle and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Dolce Vita and Tommy Hilfiger. Dobrev’s casual looks often include white sneakers by Converse and Vans, as well as athletic pairs by Reebok, New Balance and Under Armour.

Check out the gallery for Dobrev’s shoe style over the years.

