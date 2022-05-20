ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Finland eases to win over Britain at hockey worlds

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cM5qh_0flEPHr500
1 of 8

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Finland got back to winning ways at the world ice hockey championship when it beat Britain 6-0, while Germany beat Italy 9-4 in the highest-scoring game of the tournament on Friday.

Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia was among six different players to score for host Finland, while Jussi Olkinuora faced 10 shots for the shutout as the Finns rained 42 shots on the British net.

The win lifted the Olympic champion Finns to first in Group B, ahead of Sweden, the United States and the Czech Republic.

Britain was last in the group, without a win and with no goals in any of its last three games. In the same group, Latvia beat Austria 4-3 in a shootout.

In Group A, Germany scored nine goals to beat Italy for its fourth straight win. It was Germany’s most convincing victory after an opening 5-3 loss to Canada was followed by three consecutive one-goal wins against Slovakia, France and Denmark.

Yasin Ehliz, Daniel Fischbuch and Alexander Karachun had two goals each, and Kai Wissmann finished with a goal and three assists.

It was a tough day for Italy starting goaltender Davide Fadani, who was pulled after 13 minutes when the Germans scored on three of their first four shots.

Slovakia beat Kazakhstan 4-3 in the day’s other Group A game.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

The Case Against Finland Joining NATO

Now is the time for U.S. retrenchment from Europe, not expansion there. Finland announced last week that it will apply for membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and neighboring Sweden may soon follow suit. To most Western commentators, this is great news. Finland and Sweden are prizes for NATO’s side and their membership serves as a new way to punish Russian aggression. The preference in most NATO capitals, especially Washington, seems to be more for a coronation than a debate that evaluates the costs and benefits of allying with these states.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austria#Ap#British#Group B#Group A#Germans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
Country
Denmark
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Turkey’s Erdogan says he will no longer talk to Greek PM

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday he would cease talking to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and cancel a key meeting between their two governments, accusing the Greek leader of antagonizing Turkey. In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan accused neighboring Greece...
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

Greatest Fighter Pilots in Aviation History

A critical failure but a popular success, the movie “Top Gun” illustrates what seems to be an undeniable truth, fighter pilots are a separate breed. They are exceedingly driven risk-takers, with athletic prowess and quick intelligence. Often, they are Tom Cruise cocky. (If you’re a fan, these are Tom Cruise’s biggest and best movies.)  And […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Siege ends at Ukraine's Mariupol steelworks, Russia seeks control of Donbas

KYIV, May 20 (Reuters) - The last Ukrainian forces holed up in Mariupol's smashed Azovstal steelworks surrendered on Friday, Russia's defense ministry said, ending the most destructive siege of the war as Moscow fought to cement control over the Donbas region. Hours before Russia's announcement on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia pounds Ukraine's Donbas and Mykolaiv regions

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Russia pounded Ukrainian forces with airstrikes and artillery in the east and the south, targeting command centres, troops, and ammunition depots, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday. Major General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the defence ministry, said air-launched missiles hit three command points, 13...
MILITARY
Reuters

Ukraine rejects concessions as Russians attack in east and south

KYIV, May 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine ruled out a ceasefire or any territorial concessions to Moscow as Russia stepped up its attack in the eastern and southern parts of the country, pounding the Donbas and Mykolaiv regions with air strikes and artillery fire. Kyiv's stance has become increasingly uncompromising in...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

No warmth for Russia at diplomatic conference on Antarctica

BERLIN (AP) — Russia received a frosty reception Tuesday at the start of an international conference on managing and protecting Antarctica, a rare point of diplomatic contact between Russia and other nations since the start of the war in Ukraine. Dozens of countries are participating in a 10-day meeting...
EUROPE
Reuters

Belarus says it is checking combat-readiness of army equipment

May 23 (Reuters) - Belarus's army has begun checking its weaponry and logistics equipment to make sure they are combat-ready, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday. In a statement, it said the army was carrying out checks on equipment in long-term storage. "The inspection will determine the condition of...
MILITARY
BBC

World Rugby Sevens: New Zealand beat women's champions Australia

New Zealand's women beat newly-crowned world sevens series champions Australia 21-14 in the final leg in Toulouse. Kelly Brazier scored the winning try as New Zealand came from behind to win their first leg of the 2022 series, as Ireland came fourth overall, England were ninth and Scotland ended in 15th.
RUGBY
The Associated Press

Official: Ukraine told Cyprus of $420m Russian asset seizure

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Ukrainian authorities have informed Cyprus about their seizure of $420 million worth of shares and securities linked to the east Mediterranean island nation, which belong to a Russian billionaire and other businessmen, a Cypriot official said Tuesday. Cyprus government spokesman Marios Pelekanos told the Associated...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

910K+
Followers
443K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy