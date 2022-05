District Attorney Jason Williams was hit with a federal tax lien this week, WWL-TV reports.

The station cites court records showing the IRS says Williams failed to pay nearly $274,000 in 2019.

The New Orleans D.A. already faces tax fraud charges, along with his business partner. This lien is unrelated to that case.

Williams and his co-defendant, Nicole Burdette, are set to go on trial in July.