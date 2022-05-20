ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Whiskey Trail Lets You Taste The Flavors Of Tennessee

By Sarah Tate
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Tennessee is known for many things — music, hot chicken, beautiful mountains and whiskey — but what if you could combine your favorite parts of the Volunteer State into one?

The Tennessee Whiskey Trail is a way for people to sample some of the spirit made at distilleries all over the state. The initiative created in 2017 by the collaborative Tennessee Distillers Guild as a way to promote whiskey tourism across Tennessee, per News Channel 5 . Whiskey lovers can stop at one of the 28 different stops across the state to taste the different flavors and get a commemorative poker chip as well as a stamp in their "passport," which can be found online or at participating distilleries.

"There is a great amount of history that essentially is what makes the spirit itself," said Charity Toombs , Tennessee Whiskey Trail director of marketing. "The distilleries will always tell you, one thing that makes it unique is the fact of the limestone water here in Tennessee, but ultimately it's the history and the legacy of makers coming together and bringing a quality spirit."

An inaugural Tennessee Whiskey Trail Experience is planned for the weekend to celebrate International Tennessee Whiskey Day, which signifies when the state lifted the ban on manufacturing alcoholic beverages in 1937, according to the news outlet.

"It's a great way to see the trail come to life," said Toombs. "I think that's what makes these events unique, is the fact that you do get to be front and center with those master distillers and understand and hear directly from them about their craft, as well as taste those signature spirits ."

The Tennessee Whiskey Trail Experience kicks off Saturday (May 21) at Nissan Stadium with educational classes starting at 3 p.m. From 5-9 p.m., guests can taste samples from of the state's best whiskey makers as well as experience live entertainment, chef-led tastings, a cigar bar, and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, check out the website here .

Nashville, TN
