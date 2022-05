Summer at the Library is here and recently Salina Public Library made a decision that will benefit the community’s youngest members. According to the library, all youth patrons (18 and younger) will have fees/fines forgiven up to $75. This includes more than 1,200 youth patrons. The move is designed to allow students to use the resources provided by the library so they can keep their learning interest and momentum up during the summer months.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO