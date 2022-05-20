ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Taylor Swift, a string quartet and Grace Cathedral come together

By Jim Taylor
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0enuIW_0flEM0Xg00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The grandeur of the very stately Grace Cathedral in San Francisco will play hosts to pop music shows this summer — a genre not normally associated with the iconic church.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

A summer series of popular music played by classical musicians kicks off Saturday night in the awe inspiring Grace Cathedral.

The shows will be played by the classical quartet called "Candlelight," a touring orchestra which travels the world and sells out shows by featuring the music ranging from Mozart and Debussy to Aretha Frankin and the Beatles. Their musicians are also surrounded by hundreds of candles on stage.

"We really want people to come to Grace Cathedral to see what we have to offer and this is a wonderful space to hear music," Rebecca Nestle, director of cultural programs at Grace Cathedral, told KCBS Radio.

"It's such a special place especially in a very busy city like San Francisco, when I walk in here, I just feel a sense of peace."

Candlelight's multi-month series at Grace Cathedral will feature a range of pop music, kicking off Saturday night with a tribute to Taylor Swift .

Why Taylor?

"Because Taylor speaks to a lot of different people with her songs," Nestle explained.

Each of the 14 shows this summer will feature a different theme, including tributes to Fleetwood Mac , Queen and Coldplay .

"And then for those not so interested in popular music, there’s also a program of Vivaldi," Nestle said.

Saturday's opening show runs twice, first from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., followed by a second show from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Grace Cathedral’s website here.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
sftravel.com

San Francisco’s Best Dim Sum by Neighborhood

San Francisco is a place where culinary trends are set, a tradition going back generations. Our diverse communities have added their own flavors to our city's bounty of delicious dining options. One of the dishes most synonymous with San Francisco's vibrant and storied Chinese community is dim sum. These small,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Fun, free, cheap: What to do in San Francisco this week

Inspired by a similar event in Bogotá, Colombia, San Francisco’s Sunday Streets program has been taking over the city’s car-congested streets one neighborhood at a time since 2008. This Sunday, it’s the Bayview’s chance to enjoy some pedal-and-foot-powered fun with a brand new Sunday Streets route that was originally planned for 2020, but postponed due the pandemic. In addition to over 1 mile of car-free streets, five different “activity hubs” dot the Bayview with free bike rentals at Mendell Plaza, a jumbo bounce house on Revere Avenue, and free massages, free groceries and a free swim day at the MLK Jr. Pool on 3rd Street. Sunday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., Lane Street, Keith Street and surrounding area, S.F. Free. sundaystreetssf.com.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
hypebeast.com

SFMOMA to Present One of the Largest Exhibitions on Diego Rivera to Date

Showcasing over 150 paintings, frescoes and drawings. The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) will host one of the largest retrospective exhibitions to date on the influential Mexican artist, Diego Rivera. Mapped across three gallery spaces, the institution will present over 150 of Rivera’s paintings, frescoes and drawings, along with large-scale film projections of highly influential murals he created in Mexico and the U.S.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

‘America’s Best Rose Garden’ Is In Bloom Now In San Jose

Did you know that ‘America’s Best Rose Garden’ is here in the Bay Area? Thousands of visitors are flocking to the San Jose Municipal Rose Garden , which has exploded into a vibrant spectrum of pinks, reds, oranges, and yellows. The expansive 5.5-acre garden has over 3,500 plantings in 189 different varieties, and it’s completely free to visit.
SAN JOSE, CA
sftravel.com

How to Experience Tiki Culture in San Francisco

San Francisco is the birthplace of tiki culture, and it is home to some of the oldest tiki establishments in the country. Themes range from traditional Polynesian kitsch to tiki mythology’s dark side, but one thing is guaranteed: you can get a great mai tai at any of these Bay Area bars.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
sftravel.com

10 San Francisco Restaurants Where Chefs Love to Eat

People always ask chefs where they like to eat, but unfortunately chefs don’t get to eat out very much, and when they do, it’s often on the late side. But here are a few places where you’ll find cooks and chefs in San Francisco when they have a chance to let someone else do the cooking.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
InsideHook

Why Sleep in a Hotel When You Can Sleep in a Historic Bay Area Lighthouse?

Lighthouses line the northern California beachfront, necessary beacons for the sailors who once used the Pacific as a watery commercial route. As you’d expect, there are fewer mariners delivering hugely valuable loads of North Coast lumber to points near and far these days — and so, fewer operating lighthouses. Of those that remain, many have been reworked as tourist attractions, with overnight stays supporting the costly work of maintaining the lighthouses themselves. Win-win, it seems to us.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#String Quartet#Pop Music#Popular Music#Grace Cathedral#Kcbs Radio#Candlelight#Nestle
KRON4

Dine & Dish: Original Joe’s

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Original Joe’s, known to San Franciscans as ‘OJ’s,’ offers an authentic gameday experience for sports fans. The restaurant’s staff rocks team colors and the restaurant serves dishes like chicken marsala, fresh fish or steak off the grill. For more on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
pioneerpublishers.com

At 18, she found a pot of hot dogs at the end of the rainbow

CONCORD, CA (May 22, 2022) — On April 15, Lisa V’s celebrated 40 years since it opened its doors. Since then, locals say not much has changed about the place that serves hot dogs, tacos and burritos in the Vineyard Shopping Center. “It’s the same as I remember...
RESTAURANTS
Clay Kallam

Yes, pasta can be spectacular

I should have known right away it was going to be special. Even though we’re pasta lovers, we’d never been to Belotti – a previous attempt was bumped by a visit from the grand-daughter – but I finally managed to get a weekend reservation. As we got close to where I thought the restaurant was, I saw an empty parking space, and despite the impatient presence of a bus behind us, managed to parallel park on the first try.
SFGate

Andrew Chamings on one of the most mysterious (and fascist) mansions in Pacific Heights

2090 Jackson Street, San Francisco. (Andrew Chamings/SFGATE) On a recent stroll around the tippy top of Pac Heights, I came across a colossal sandstone mansion, its paint peeling in the sun. The palatial home at 2090 Jackson Street is bigger, older and more storied than any palace on the block. Its first resident was one of the wealthiest and talked-about men in the city, William Whittier. After two of his young children died, and his wife was killed in a carriage accident, Whittier spent his remaining lonely years in the 20,000-square-foot home, ensconced in the octagonal smoking room.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy