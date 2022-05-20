ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Ex-‘American Idol’ contestant Caleb Kennedy given bond after fatal DUI crash

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bethany Fowler
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBuhz_0flELzpB00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. ( WSPA ) – Former “American Idol” contestant Caleb Kennedy was given bond Friday following a fatal DUI crash in February.

In a court hearing Friday, a judge addressed his mental health, granting Kennedy a $50,000 bond and ordering him to have mental health treatment outside of jail while on home detention.

Kennedy has appeared before a judge four times prior to Friday in hopes of receiving bond following the crash that killed 54-year-old Larry Parris.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Kennedy was driving his truck on Feb. 8 on West Murph Road when it traveled onto a private driveway and hit a building.

According to investigators, Kennedy struck Parris with the vehicle, pushing him into the building during the crash.

‘American Idol’ alum Caleb Kennedy, 17, charged with DUI in deadly crash

Parris was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Later that evening, Kennedy was charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death.

On Feb. 9 , Kennedy appeared in his initial hearing during which he was not given a bond.

During the bond hearing, Spartanburg County Solicitor Barry Barnette said the crash happened shortly after Kennedy met a friend at a nearby Walmart. He told law enforcement on the scene that he took a hit of a vape pen before getting behind the wheel.

An arrest warrant said Kennedy had marijuana in his system.

“He is very, very scared and very sorry for what happened. He doesn’t know what happened,” said Ryan Beasley, Lawyer representing Caleb Kennedy at the initial bond hearing. “One thing they do know is that alcohol was not involved.”

Kennedy appeared before a circuit court judge on Feb. 24 who delayed the bond decision a second time. Following that bond hearing, a motion was filed requesting his medical records for further details.

During the virtual court hearing, new details revealed that Kennedy was recently prescribed double his dose of Prozac.

On March 10 , Kennedy’s attorney requested an emergency hearing where he asked for a judge to set a bond.

The circuit court judge said the conditions set in the previous circuit court hearing had not been met to allow a bond to be set.

On April 28, Kennedy appeared before a different judge who delayed a decision regarding his bond.

In that hearing , the Spartanburg County Solicitor said the toxicology report revealed Kennedy had 1.5 ng/mL of THC and 66 ng/mL of prescribed Prozac in his system at the time of the crash.

The next day the judge denied bond for Kennedy pending a psychiatric evaluation. She wrote in her ruling that there is concern that Kennedy presents a danger to both himself and to the community if released.

Every time Kennedy appeared in court, the Parris family asked the judge to deny the bond.

“Larry doesn’t have the option to come home and spend time with his family and sleep in his own bed,” Donna Parris, the victim’s wife said with tears in her eyes during the third bond hearing. “He didn’t do anything wrong. I ask you to deny bond please.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
106.3 WORD

Upstate crash last week turns fatal

Upstate roadways continue to be treacherous as a crash last week has now turned fatal. The single vehicle wreck happened around 1:15 last Wednesday afternoon on Pearman Dairy Road about a mile south of Anderson.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspects in ‘Los Banditos’ drug ring set to appear in court

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of 34 people accused of trafficking drugs out of an Upstate restaurant and food truck are set to appear in court for a bond hearing Thursday. Attorney General Alan Wilson says the defendants, known as the “Los Banditos”, are facing 124 charges....
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman dies days after crash in the Upstate, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. — A woman died at a hospital days after a crash in Anderson County, according to Anderson County Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman. The coroner identified the victim as Wilma Bigger, 81, of Abbeville. The crash happened on May 18, on Pearman Dairy Road, according to Trooper Joe...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Abbeville woman dies days after crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that an Upstate woman passed away following a crash on May 18. Troopers said the crash happened along Pearman Dairy Road at around 1:17 p.m. According to troopers, the victim was driving along Pearman Dairy Road when they went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned. The driver was transported to the hospital, where they passed away on May 21 at around 12:55 p.m.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#American Idol
wspa.com

Cemetery truck carrying gravestones stolen in Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A truck belonging to a Spartanburg cemetery, and that was recently loaded with gravestones, was stolen this week. Police reports state the truck, a red 1994 Ford F350, belonged to Greenlawn Memorial Gardens on Fernwood Glendale Road in Spartanburg. The theft was reported to have...
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WJBF

Former South Carolina DMV Clerk charged for accepting bribes

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One former DMV clerk has been charged for accepting bribes totaling more than $400. According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Andre Purnell Garner, 23, was charged on Wednesday, May 18th with 4 counts of a Public Official accepting Bribes to Influence the Action of a Public Employee. According to […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Carolina

SCHP: 6 hurt, 1 dead in Greenville County crash along I-385

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to a deadly crash that has shut down I-385 in Greenville County. The crash happened at 2:18 a.m. Monday along I-385 southbound between exits 23 and 24, according to SCHP. We’re told a disabled Sedan was heading south...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies locate missing Greenville County teens safe

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that two missing teenagers were found safe on Monday. Deputies said 16-year-old Alexis Frady and 15-year-old Brittany Frady were last seen on Lake Loop in Travelers Rest. Investigators believe the teens are runaways. They were seen getting...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

4 killed, 3 hurt in head-on crash in South Carolina

ANDERSON, S.C. — Four people were killed and three others hurt in a wreck on Highway 81 in Anderson, South Carolina, authorities said Saturday. The accident happened about 6 p.m. Friday. Three people were trapped in their vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth person died hours later while in surgery at Prisma Health in Greenville, South Carolina, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies woman shot and killed by Upstate deputies

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed one person. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, on Old Stable Lane in Laurens. According to SLED, deputies...
LAURENS, SC
WKBN

WKBN

31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy