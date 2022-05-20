ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Multiple taken to hospital following overnight bus crash, vehicle fire

By Nick Horwat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xUFw9_0flELwB000

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) A little before midnight Thursday night, Pittsburgh Police, Fire, and EMS responded to a collision between a bus and car.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Grant Street downtown around 11:30 p.m.

Three officers in the area arrived to see the car engulfed in flames; the officers pulled the unconscious driver from the vehicle.

The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and the officers were not injured.

The Port Authority bus was carrying its driver and five passengers.

Four of the passengers were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene of the collision is being investigated.

