Learn about Long and Angle intersection improvements

The city’s Transportation & Public Works Department is hosting a community meeting to discuss upcoming construction of the West Long Avenue and Angle Avenue intersection improvements project.

The project will improve vehicle and pedestrian safety and will include lane modifications, updated traffic signals and new pedestrian facilities.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at the North Tri-Ethnic Community Center, 2950 Roosevelt Ave.

To learn more, contact project manager Brendan McInnes by email or at 817-392-2817.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.