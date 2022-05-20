ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, Texas

Learn about Long and Angle intersection improvements

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HjFYb_0flELuPY00

The city’s Transportation & Public Works Department is hosting a community meeting to discuss upcoming construction of the West Long Avenue and Angle Avenue intersection improvements project.

The project will improve vehicle and pedestrian safety and will include lane modifications, updated traffic signals and new pedestrian facilities.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at the North Tri-Ethnic Community Center, 2950 Roosevelt Ave.

To learn more, contact project manager Brendan McInnes by email or at 817-392-2817.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13JmtZ_0flELuPY00

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic#City News
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

250
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Worth is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. state of Texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy