Texas judge arrested, charged with cattle theft and organized crime

By James Clark
 4 days ago

MENTONE, Texas — A Special Ranger with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association arrested Loving County Judge Skeet Lee Jones on Friday. Jones was charged with theft of livestock and engaging in organized crime.

The special ranger said an investigation had been ongoing for a year. Judge Jones and three others were accused of picking up estray (loose) cattle and selling them. Officially the judge was charged for the theft of three head of cattle. But the special ranger said more than likely there will be additional charges.

Jones was taken to the nearby Winkler County jail.

It was not Judge Jones’ first brush with trouble. In 2016, the State Commission on Judicial Conduct issued a public warning and order of additional education.

The commission said Jones changed speeding tickets into parking violations. The violator would pay a higher fine but still keep a clean driving record. The commission said the parking fines were in excess of amounts allowed by law.

At that time, Judge Jones was ordered to complete 10 hours of instruction.

As for the current case, EverythingLubbock.com reached out the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office to request a copy of Jones’ booking photo and information on how much bond Jones would need to post to get out of jail. We will provide an update when possible.

Comments / 102

OX Man 1723
3d ago

@ Felicia I knew it used to be like that with horse thieves, but if it true with cattle that's news to me. he should be punished to the fullest.

Reply
13
Southern Sass
3d ago

This is what the good ole boys in small towns are made of. Shady deals are everywhere we have a county attorney who had warrants out in other counties. The judge was caught making drug deals in the basement of the courthouse and the maintenance guy he was buying from got prison and the judge got zilch. He never left the bench

Reply
8
Patricia Simpson
4d ago

Good you do the crime then he should do the time. No one should be above the law.

Reply(13)
37
ABC Big 2 News

Friends mourn sudden loss of Odessa man killed in deadly crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An entire community is mourning the loss of a local father, after a deadly crash over the weekend. The victim’s friends are devastated by this sudden loss. Early Saturday morning, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a single car roll over crash in the 4600 block of Golder Avenue. […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mom charged after leaving kids home alone

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she left her young children home alone for at least 45 minutes. 38-year-old Juliet Uhegbu is facing two counts of Child Abandonment/Endangerment. According to an affidavit, on May 19, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a “glass break” alarm […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Driver dead after crashing into building

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One man is dead after police say his car rolled over and crashed into several objects before slamming into a building around 5:04 am on Saturday, May 21st, 2022. Midland Police Officers responded to a single-vehicle accident that took place early Saturday morning near the 1700 block of W. Industrial Ave. […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: Parents charged with murder in death of Midland infant

Editor’s Note: Earlier this week we spoke with the infant’s father. At that time, he identified the baby by name, shared photos with us, and said he wanted to talk about the events leading up to her death. MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The parents of a baby found unresponsive last week have been arrested in connection […]
MIDLAND, TX
KOAT 7

One arrested in Eddy County oil field death

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. — One man has been charged with murder following a death in an Eddy County oil field. According to the Eddy County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to an oil field on Sunday to investigate a person who was found unconscious and not breathing. The Office of the Medical Investigator later pronounced that man dead. Officials identified the victim as Avery Weathers of Louisiana.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Mom arrested after 3-year-old found wandering street alone

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman is behind bars after police said she left her two young children home alone, and one with special needs was found walking through the neighborhood. Idania Galindo, 27, is facing two counts of Abandoning/Endangering a Child with Intent to Return.  According to an affidavit, on May 19, and officer […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Fatal crash Gaines County

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - a crash occurred in Gaines County Saturday morning killing one person. Kevin Deen was in a singular car crash when traveling eastbound on US Highway 80 when he veered across the westbound land. The SUV then continued into a ditch where it hit a dirt berm, went into the air and landed.
GAINES COUNTY, TX
