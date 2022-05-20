ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Job seekers, check out the citywide job fair

Ever stop to think about all the different professions needed to make your city government work efficiently and effectively? First responders, accountants, gardeners, chemists, equipment operators …. The list goes on.

To fill positions in numerous departments, the City of Fort Worth will host a citywide job fair this summer. The It’s Well Worth It Job Fair 2022 will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St. Parking is free.

The job fair is intended for all levels of employees, from entry-level to experienced professionals. Attendees should bring copies of their résumé to share with city departments. Onsite interviews may be provided for some positions. Dress for success!

Preregistration for the job fair is online through June 25. Walk-ins the day of the event will also be permitted.

“The It’s Well Worth It Job Fair 2022 will offer job-seekers an excellent opportunity to meet with hiring departments from across the City of Fort Worth organization,” said Dianna Giordano, director of human resources for the city. “If you’re thinking about a career change, this is your chance to interact face to face with city departments. Many departments have immediate openings, and others can speak to you about the services they provide, potential upcoming career opportunities and what a career path in municipal government might look like. Please join us on June 25, and be ready to network.”

Photo: Como Community Center will host the citywide hiring fair.

