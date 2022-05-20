ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Ex-‘American Idol’ contestant Caleb Kennedy given bond after fatal DUI crash

By Bethany Fowler, Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xv7i3_0flELa0G00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. ( WSPA ) – Former “American Idol” contestant Caleb Kennedy was given bond Friday following a fatal DUI crash in February.

In a court hearing Friday, a judge addressed his mental health, granting Kennedy a $50,000 bond and ordering him to have mental health treatment outside of jail while on home detention.

Kennedy has appeared before a judge four times prior to Friday in hopes of receiving bond following the crash that killed 54-year-old Larry Parris.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Kennedy was driving his truck on Feb. 8 on West Murph Road when it traveled onto a private driveway and hit a building.

According to investigators, Kennedy struck Parris with the vehicle, pushing him into the building during the crash.

‘American Idol’ alum Caleb Kennedy, 17, charged with DUI in deadly crash

Parris was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Later that evening, Kennedy was charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death.

On Feb. 9 , Kennedy appeared in his initial hearing during which he was not given a bond.

During the bond hearing, Spartanburg County Solicitor Barry Barnette said the crash happened shortly after Kennedy met a friend at a nearby Walmart. He told law enforcement on the scene that he took a hit of a vape pen before getting behind the wheel.

An arrest warrant said Kennedy had marijuana in his system.

“He is very, very scared and very sorry for what happened. He doesn’t know what happened,” said Ryan Beasley, Lawyer representing Caleb Kennedy at the initial bond hearing. “One thing they do know is that alcohol was not involved.”

Kennedy appeared before a circuit court judge on Feb. 24 who delayed the bond decision a second time. Following that bond hearing, a motion was filed requesting his medical records for further details.

During the virtual court hearing, new details revealed that Kennedy was recently prescribed double his dose of Prozac.

On March 10 , Kennedy’s attorney requested an emergency hearing where he asked for a judge to set a bond.

The circuit court judge said the conditions set in the previous circuit court hearing had not been met to allow a bond to be set.

On April 28, Kennedy appeared before a different judge who delayed a decision regarding his bond.

In that hearing , the Spartanburg County Solicitor said the toxicology report revealed Kennedy had 1.5 ng/mL of THC and 66 ng/mL of prescribed Prozac in his system at the time of the crash.

The next day the judge denied bond for Kennedy pending a psychiatric evaluation. She wrote in her ruling that there is concern that Kennedy presents a danger to both himself and to the community if released.

Every time Kennedy appeared in court, the Parris family asked the judge to deny the bond.

“Larry doesn’t have the option to come home and spend time with his family and sleep in his own bed,” Donna Parris, the victim’s wife said with tears in her eyes during the third bond hearing. “He didn’t do anything wrong. I ask you to deny bond please.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
106.3 WORD

Upstate crash last week turns fatal

Upstate roadways continue to be treacherous as a crash last week has now turned fatal. The single vehicle wreck happened around 1:15 last Wednesday afternoon on Pearman Dairy Road about a mile south of Anderson.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspects in ‘Los Banditos’ drug ring set to appear in court

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of 34 people accused of trafficking drugs out of an Upstate restaurant and food truck are set to appear in court for a bond hearing Thursday. Attorney General Alan Wilson says the defendants, known as the “Los Banditos”, are facing 124 charges....
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman dies days after crash in the Upstate, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. — A woman died at a hospital days after a crash in Anderson County, according to Anderson County Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman. The coroner identified the victim as Wilma Bigger, 81, of Abbeville. The crash happened on May 18, on Pearman Dairy Road, according to Trooper Joe...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Officers searching for missing father and son from Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for a father and son recently reported missing. Officers said 13-year-old Jose Hernandez and his father Mateo Hernandez Vargas were last seen on East Orr Street in Anderson. According to officers, they’re possibly traveling in a blue...
ANDERSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#American Idol
FOX Carolina

SCHP: 6 hurt, 1 dead in Greenville County crash along I-385

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to a deadly crash that has shut down I-385 in Greenville County. The crash happened at 2:18 a.m. Monday along I-385 southbound between exits 23 and 24, according to SCHP. We’re told a disabled Sedan was heading south...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies woman shot and killed by Upstate deputies

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed one person. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, on Old Stable Lane in Laurens. According to SLED, deputies...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

New details released in shooting in Gaffney

FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel is looking into how Laurens County is using its 1-percent sales tax hike. Greenville Liberty gives college players a way to stay competitive during the summer. American Idol star Caleb Kennedy granted bond. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A judge grants bond for the Caleb Kennedy,...
GAFFNEY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
FOX Carolina

Police looking for vehicle of interest after deadly Upstate shooting

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another near the Local F.I.G in Spartanburg. Officers said they responded to the scene at around 2:20 a.m. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to...
FOX Carolina

National Weather Service confirms tornado in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that a tornado touched down on May 23 ] in the northern part of Spartanburg County. NWS officials said they are still working to determine exactly where the tornado touched down and how severe it was. We will update our coverage as soon as they release new information.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

All tornado warnings canceled for our area; storm damage reported

****WATCH LIVE COVERAGE FROM WYFF NEWS 4 ABOVE****. Damage reports coming in from Chesnee. Spartanburg and Cherokee counties are no longer under a warning. There was possibly a tornado on the ground in Chesnee, South Carolina. There was radar-indicated debris in the rotation. There are also reports of funnel clouds in that area. This rotation also moved into Cherokee County.
CHESNEE, SC
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy