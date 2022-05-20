ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detours in place Monday for SH 170, Independence Parkway

 6 days ago
The Texas Department of Transportation has announced a long-term road closure on the State Highway 170-Alliance Parkway project.

The contractor will close the section of Independence Parkway between the State Highway 170 frontage roads at 9 a.m. Monday, May 23. The closure will be in place until fall 2022 to allow construction of the future State Highway 170 lanes and Independence Parkway bridge.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured to the nearest cross-street intersections at Park Vista Boulevard and U.S. 377. The detour will affect both northbound and southbound Independence Parkway traffic.

