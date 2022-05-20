ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pares weekly gain on global market volatility

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against greenback * Touches its strongest since May 5 at 1.2777 * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.9% higher * Canadian bond yields ease across curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, pulling back from an earlier two-week high, as volatility in global equity markets bolstered demand for the safe-haven greenback. The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2832 to the greenback, or 77.93 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest since May 5 at 1.2777. "What we are seeing in all of the volatility in markets in recent days is that there is this safe-haven bid for the U.S. dollar," said Royce Mendes, director & head of macro strategy at Desjardins. The U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies and U.S. stocks came close to confirming a bear market, after major retailers contributed this week to fears about a slowing economy. Meanwhile, the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.9% higher at $113.23 a barrel as a planned European Union ban on Russian oil countered growth concerns. "The Canadian dollar seems to be detached from oil prices," Mendes said. "That's not all that surprising given that we are not hearing about much investment going into the ground in the oil patch." Speculators have raised their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar to the highest since October, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. As of May 17, net short positions had increased to 14,496 contracts from 5,407 in the prior week. Still, the loonie gained 0.6% for the week, ending a losing streak of seven straight weeks, after hotter-than-expected Canadian inflation data on Wednesday raised pressure on the Bank of Canada to tighten policy quickly. Canadian bond yields fell across the curve in a shortened session ahead of the Victoria Day holiday on Monday. The 10-year was down 5 basis points at 2.832%, trading near a three-week low. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Alison Williams and Ken Ferris)

Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slump on growth concerns, bond yields slip

(Adds oil, gold settlement prices) * China talks stimulus, but economic damage already done. * Euro near 4-week high as Lagarde flags July rate hike. NEW YORK/LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Shares slid worldwide on Tuesday as supply chain woes and surging costs hurt corporate earnings and manufacturing output slowed, while Treasury yields dipped as the weakness in equities revived a safe-haven bid for U.S. government debt.
STOCKS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market rises, led by resource and financial shares

TORONTO, May 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday as resource and financial shares gained after investors returned from a long weekend, although losses in U.S. equities kept sentiment in check. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 88.59 points, or 0.4%, at 20,286.20....
STOCKS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ retreats as weaker growth outlook spooks investors

(Adds analyst quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback * Touches its strongest since May 5 at 1.2762 * Flash estimate shows factory sales up 1.6% in April * Canadian bond yields ease across steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, pulling back from its highest level in nearly three weeks, as oil prices fell and investors grew more worried about the economic outlook. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2820 to the greenback, or 78.00 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since May 5 at 1.2762. "The weaker growth backdrop being priced into U.S. assets appears to be the core driver of today's weakness in the loonie, on account of the high degree of integration between the U.S. and Canadian economies," said Jay Zhao-Murray, market analyst at Monex Canada Inc. Wall Street veered lower as fears over whether attempts to curb decades-high inflation growth could tip the U.S. economy into recession dampened investor risk appetite, while oil settled down 0.5% at $109.77 a barrel. Oil is one of Canada's major exports. Canadian factory sales rose 1.6% in April from March, largely driven by higher sales of petroleum and coal products, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate. A separate estimate for the same month showed that wholesale trade rose 0.2%. Canadian government bond yields fell across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 2-year eased 7.7 basis points to 2.567% and the 10-year was down 2.9 basis points at 2.803%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Richard Chang)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil steadies after choppy trade, U.S. says export ban not ruled out

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Tuesday after choppy trade as tight supply worries offset concerns over a possible recession and China's COVID-19 curbs. Prices turned negative after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said President Joe Biden had not ruled out using export restrictions to ease soaring domestic fuel prices. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russian rouble firms past 57 to the dollar for first time in four years

May 24 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened to levels not seen since March 2018 against the dollar on Tuesday, boosted by export-focused companies selling foreign currency to pay taxes and shrugging off a slight easing of capital controls. The rouble has firmed about 30% against the dollar this year...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

