Wisconsin State

Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,143 New Cases, No Deaths

By Allen Halas
shepherdexpress.com
 4 days ago

No new deaths recorded, 5 total added to state system. On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,143 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,980 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 339 new cases, and...

shepherdexpress.com

wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin's 7-day average of COVID-19 cases back under 2k

MONDAY 5/23/2022 7:18 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services experienced technical difficulties in reporting today's numbers which is the reason for the late update. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,459,867 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 12,962 total COVID-19 deaths. The number...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

The hypnotherapist and failed politician who helped fuel Wisconsin's never-ending voter fraud hunt

This story was originally published by ProPublica.   Jay Stone grew up in the rough-and-tumble world of Chicago ward politics, the son of a longtime city alderman. But his own forays into politics left him distrustful of Chicago Democrats. When he ran for alderman in 2003, he was crushed at the polls after party leaders sent […] The post The hypnotherapist and failed politician who helped fuel Wisconsin's never-ending voter fraud hunt appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

The Snowball that Started Election Disputes in Wisconsin

In the summer of 2020, a retired hypnotherapist filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. His complaint? That Wisconsin's five largest cities, including Madison, had received grants from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to help make it safer to vote in a pandemic. While formally dismissed...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

UW Study: Latest COVID-19 strain may not be more pathogenic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The newly dominant version of the most dominant variant of the COVID-19 virus is not any more virulent nor does it cause more severe illnesses than the strain it replaces, new research led by a University of Madison virologist determined. The team's peer-reviewed findings contradict a...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin's meat processing industry receives $10 million investment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To help improve the long-term viability of the livestock industry in Wisconsin, meat processors will now be able to apply for grants of up to $150,000. These grants are due to Governor Tony Evers announcing the creation of the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program - which he invested $10 million into. This program is designed to help continue to grow Wisconsin's meat processing industry.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Biggest cities in Wisconsin 150 years ago

Compiled a list of the biggest cities in Wisconsin 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Babies hospitalized at Children's Wisconsin over formula issues

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Families that have been using grandma's formula recopies might wind up taking their baby to the hospital, according to officials at Children's Wisconsin. Nutritionists at Children's Wisconsin say they've had sick babies admitted after their parents tried subbing out their formula for something different to try and get through the formula shortage, and other babies have been admitted due to losing weight as their parents struggle to find formula.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Cold weather during emergence has Wisconsin farmer concerned

Cold weather during emergence has Wisconsin farmer concerned. A central Wisconsin farmer is hoping the warm weather returns quickly. Paul Jarvis raises crops near Wautoma, Wisconsin in Waushara County. He tells Brownfield the Sunday overnight temperatures were freezing. "It was 32 when I left my house at 3:30 this morning so I don't know how cold it got before the sun came up, but we were right down there."
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Johnson Chided For Opposing Restaurant Aid

The ceremony to recognize Madison-area chef Dave Heide as Wisconsin's 2022 Small Business Person of the Year on May 4 drew several prominent politicians, including U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson was absent, though a member of his staff spoke on Johnson's behalf.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Wisconsin Sheriffs Slam Jarchow For Campaign of 'Lies and Misleading Attacks'

A group of 11 sheriffs from around Wisconsin slammed Republican attorney general candidate Adam Jarchow for running a "shameful campaign based on lies and misleading attacks" that they called "unparalleled in recent memory of political campaigns in the state" about his opponent in the GOP primary race for attorney general, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.
WISCONSIN STATE
On Milwaukee

Home built by pioneer, mayor and governor Ludington is now for sale in Tosa

A Wauwatosa landmark has been listed for sale. In fact, the home was built by a man whose story is intricately linked to Milwaukee and Wisconsin history, too. The 1881 Queen Anne home built by Milwaukee and Wauwatosa pioneer Harrison Ludington, at 343 Glenview Ave. (aka 84th Street), just south of Bluemound Road, was recently listed.
WAUWATOSA, WI
themadent.com

Governor Evers is Investing in Milwaukee

Milwaukee is a city of champions, smarts, creativity, grit, and Midwest hospitality. But we also have lead pipes, potholes, reckless driving, and the list goes on. Many of you wonder when we are getting our piece of the pie? In our city, we know that safe and reliable infrastructure is a critical component to healthy communities and a strong economy. In 2018, Wisconsin's infrastructure was in bad shape after years of being defunded and deprioritized. By failing to support our infrastructure, lives are at risk, and there is loss of economic opportunities, which impacts the overall health of our city. That's why Gov. Evers has and continues to work to fulfill his promise to fix our roads, and ensuring Wisconsin's infrastructure is built for the 21st century.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

18 Wisconsin counties have 'high' COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of Wisconsin counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels more than doubled in the past week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures show. The agency's latest update found 18 counties colored the orange indicating high levels, a jump from the seven reported at the end of last week.
WISCONSIN STATE

