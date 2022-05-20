ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Archbishop bars Pelosi from communion over support for abortion rights

By Emily Brooks
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ymeBt_0flEIAQX00

The Archbishop of San Francisco barred Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) from receiving communion over her support for abortion rights.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said in a letter to Pelosi on Thursday that he had requested to speak to her after she vowed to codify Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights case, in wake of Texas banning abortions after six weeks last September.

He had warned Pelosi in an April 7 letter, he said, to either repudiate advocacy for abortion rights or to refrain from referring to her Catholic faith in public or else he would have no choice but to bar her from being admitted communion.

“As you have not publically repudiated your position on abortion, and continue to refer to your Catholic faith in justifying your position and to receive Holy Communion, that time has now come,” Cordileone said in the Thursday letter. “Therefore, in light of my responsibility as the Archbishop of San Francisco to be ‘concerned for all the Christian faithful entrusted to [my] care’ (Code of Canon Law, can. 383, §1), by means of this communication I am hereby notifying you that you are not to present yourself for Holy Communion and, should you do so, you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion, until such time as you publically repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion and confess and receive absolution of this grave sin in the sacrament of Penance.”

Pelosi, who describes herself as a devout Catholic, has defended her support for abortion rights despite the Catholic Church’s stance against abortion.

“I believe that God has given us a free will to honor our responsibilities,” Pelosi said in a press conference last fall.

Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Developing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 5

Ashley Robbins
4d ago

He should be Pope! Current Pope fails to enforce Church Doctrine and has created a unsafe place for children

Reply(1)
4
Related
WTNH

Bloody fight at Newark Airport caught on video

NEWARK, New Jersey (PIX11) — A man was taken into police custody at Newark Airport following a bloody fight with a worker near a United Airlines check-in station, according to the airline. A video of the incident was posted to Twitter on Sunday just after 9:45 a.m. A man in a black hooded sweatshirt was […]
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Washington Examiner

Abortion witness tells Congress men can get pregnant and have abortions

A witness who supports abortion rights during the House Judiciary Committee's abortion hearing Wednesday said she believes a person can choose what gender they identify as and that, therefore, men can get pregnant and have abortions. Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of the abortion advocacy group Avow Texas, was asked...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Salvatore Cordileone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Communion#Abortion Law#Catholic#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Washington Examiner

Biden has already opened the border

“It is very important to note that while of course we are preparing for the end of Title 42,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said recently, “that does not mean the border is open beginning May 23.”. Mayorkas, who was speaking at a press conference in McAllen, Texas...
MCALLEN, TX
Colorado Newsline

Overturning Roe would hand power over abortion to states. Many would ban it.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down a nearly 50-year-old right to abortion would lead to strict restrictions or bans by states across nearly half the country almost immediately. The court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade, as well as a subsequent ruling on fetal viability, according to an initial […] The post Overturning Roe would hand power over abortion to states. Many would ban it. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
WTNH

WTNH

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy