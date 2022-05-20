Roadwork planned in Mendocino County

NAPA (CBS SF/BCN) -- Living up to its name, the discovery of a voracious Western grapeleaf skeletonizer moth in a Napa County vineyard has growers and agricultural officials on edge.The moth can cause extensive damage to grape leaves, often resulting in partial or complete defoliation of grapevines. The feeding can also damage fruit and lead to secondary fungal damage."We do not want this pest to become established in Napa County," said Tracy Cleveland, county agricultural commissioner. The insect trapper, Jesse Guidi, had been monitoring the presence of another pest in Pope Valley, the glassy-winged sharpshooter, when he encountered the skeletonizer on...
Comments / 0