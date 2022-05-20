ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Roadwork planned in Mendocino County

By Ukiah Daily Journal
Willits News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoute 1 (75/77.1) – Emergency road work continues in Westport from Blue Slide Gulch to Pacific Avenue. Lane closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should expect five-minute delays. Route 20 (33.1/38.5) – Tree work...

www.willitsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Willits News

Wildfire map: Evacuations in California’s red flag zone

Three wildfires ignited Tuesday morning in the north end of California’s Central Valley, part of a swath of the state that is under a red-flag warning for heightened fire risk. The map above shows the approximate locations of the fires, as well as the boundaries of an evacuation order...
ORLAND, CA
mendofever.com

Lake County Hosting Revised Cannabis Ordinance Presentation and Workshops

The following is a press release issued by the County of Lake:. The Community Development Department is proposing an update to the Zoning Ordinance to add an Article 73 to Chapter 21 of the Lake Zoning Ordinance to address Commercial Cannabis permitting activities and enforcement. The department’s staff will be present to review and highlight proposed changes to the proposed Commercial Cannabis Ordinance as it relates to water use and recycling, tree removal, pesticides, peer review of required plans and reports, etc..
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Willits News

Mendocino County 100+ Women Strong gathering June 2

Excitement is building for the next 100+ Women Strong of Inland Mendocino County gathering on Thursday, June 2, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Rivino Vineyards and Winery. Attendance is open to anyone who wants to participate in giving a financial boost to an inland Mendocino County nonprofit. The three nonprofits...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Willits News

Mendocino County West Business Center provides June workshop schedule

West Center workshops for the month of June are all free and one hour unless noted otherwise. It’s Time to Hire an Employee will be held on Thursday, June 2 at noon. You’ve been doing it all yourself and now it’s time to hire your first employee. Get up to speed with the obligations, liabilities, and paperwork required to make that first hire. Join our HR expert for timely advice. https://bit.ly/3M4Gkqo.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Piercy, CA
County
Mendocino County, CA
City
Dos Rios, CA
Local
California Government
Mendocino County, CA
Government
Mendocino County, CA
Traffic
City
Fort Bragg, CA
City
Westport, CA
Local
California Traffic
krcrtv.com

Redding Rancheria responds to Superior Court ruling against City of Redding

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Rancheria has responded to a Shasta County Superior Court ruling that the City of Redding failed to follow its own processes, procedures and relevant law in taking only 11 days to sell a piece of property that effectively blocks access from Bechelli Lane to tribe-owned land where they hope to build a casino.
REDDING, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Water advisory issued for Pudding Creek Beach in Fort Bragg

The Environmental Health Division of Mendocino County Public Health received bacteriological ocean water quality sampling results for the week of May 16, 2022, that indicate that the ocean water quality at Pudding Creek Beach in Fort Bragg does not meet State standards. Warning signs have been posted at Pudding Creek...
FORT BRAGG, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roadwork#Traffic Control#One Way Traffic#Blue Slide Gulch
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Farming trade group in California’s Lake County hires new executive director

The Lake County Farm Bureau hired Rebecca Harper as executive director. Harper fills a role previously held for seven years by Brenna Sullivan, who left in April to take a job as an engineering geologist for North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board, which is based in Santa Rosa, according to the farm bureau website and Sullivan’s LinkedIn profile.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mendocino County Sheriff orders evacuations in wildfire near Point Arena

POINT ARENA -- The Mendocino County Sheriff has ordered some mandatory evacuations Friday after a wildfire broke out in the area south of Point Arena, shutting down Highway 1.The Mendocino County Sheriff's Twitter account first posted about the fire shortly after 4 p.m. Friday in the area of Bill Owens Road and South Highway 1 near Schooner Gulch Beach on the coast, closing the highway.According to initial reports, the fire was approximately 12 acres. Ground crews and air support were responding.Evacuations were ordered for the area of Bill Owens Road to Schooner Gulch Road and Schooner Gulch Road to South Highway 1. The sheriff's tweet said the best evacuation route is east to Ten Mile Cutoff Road. Highway 1 is closed at Bill Owens Road and Schooner Gulch Road.  At 6:45 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that the incident, now called the Owens Fire, had grown to 30 acres and was 5% contained.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County Grapples With Two Troubling Domestic Violence Incidents Over the Weekend—Remember, There Is Always Help

On Friday night, a husband in Ukiah tragically killed his wife with a shotgun and then turned the gun on himself. Yesterday afternoon, an argument between an Anderson Valley man and his female partner would result in him burning her property which resulted in a stand-off between him and law enforcement. Thankfully, he would surrender without any violence.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS San Francisco

Voracious Western Grapeleaf Skeletonizer moth discovered in Napa County vineyard

NAPA (CBS SF/BCN) -- Living up to its name, the discovery of a voracious Western grapeleaf skeletonizer moth in a Napa County vineyard has growers and agricultural officials on edge.The moth can cause extensive damage to grape leaves, often resulting in partial or complete defoliation of grapevines. The feeding can also damage fruit and lead to secondary fungal damage."We do not want this pest to become established in Napa County," said Tracy Cleveland, county agricultural commissioner. The insect trapper, Jesse Guidi, had been monitoring the presence of another pest in Pope Valley, the glassy-winged sharpshooter, when he encountered the skeletonizer on...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Three hit by bull near Sundial Bridge speak out

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Carolyn, David and Julisa were taking a stroll to the Sundial Bridge Friday when a bull ran into them, sending one to the hospital. "We weren't even a part of the rodeo or going to it. I believe they could have had way more safety precautions in place," said Julisa Maldonado, who was hurt that night. "It could have been so much worse. After the bull was put away, there were kids who were on the bridge at the time of the attack who ran over to see what was going on. What if it had been one of those kids who were hit by the bull? I'm grateful that it was me instead of someone else."
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Medical Rescue Underway at Clam Beach

An injured woman needed rescuing tonight from what law enforcement described as a swamp near the south end of the Clam Beach parking lot, according to a report over the scanner about 11 p.m. The incident commander asked for a Stokes basket to help carry the woman and told the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy