Hang in there...

Once again I’m up around 7 a.m. rattling my brain trying to find a subject to write about.

Some of you already know, but for those that don’t, I am a photographer by trade. I accepted this job to help get through the mornings and afternoon hours.

I have my own photography business and most of my work took place after 3 p.m. Plus, who doesn’t like to have additional income these days.

But, had I known I would have had to write a column every two weeks, I would probably still be at the negotiation table with my editor.

Subjects to write about do not come easy for me unless they are heartfelt or imagined. But to write just to be writing is not my strength. Heck, I have struggles writing sports stories even though I have all the information I need.

So this morning (now about 8:10 a.m.) I’m behind the keyboard and monitor again struggling with a topic.

While sitting here, I began reminiscing and remembered going to cover my first football game for the newspaper full-time. My Editor, Thadd White, came with me and showed me his way of keeping stats for the game in an effort to give me something to build upon.

Trying to get good images and keep accurate stats had me regretting going to a football assignment most of the season. Especially since I have challenges that affect my ability to process things at a normal rate of speed. So you see the frustration.

Honestly, I wanted to quit three weeks into the season. Volleyball was fairly easy (not really stat driven), but football, basketball, baseball and softball… oh my Lordy, I was just a hot mess.

I’m not the type of man to put in halfway work. So because of that, I felt I wasn’t able to give my boss, the schools, the athletes, the coaches, the public or whomever else that was reading the newspaper my best due to struggles.

Yes, I admit I may have been a little hard on myself, but knowing that I was struggling led me to believe that I wasn’t producing.

Even though I had legit reasons to leave, there was a small soft voice that kept saying, “hang in there,” and I did.

So, as sports is coming to an end for the school year and as I look back to the first day I accepted the job, I can say it was worth the struggle. My struggles were actually making me stronger.

I opened up myself to you or those that may be struggling with something that no one else may understand or even know about and you are ready to give up. Just keep submitting to that small soft voice that’s telling you to “hang In there.”

Andre’ Alfred is a Sports Writer/Photographer for several Adams Publishing Group publications, including the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.