A critical stretch looms for Braves

The Atlanta Braves have struggled coming out of the gate. Through the first 38 games the team sits at 17-21. The season is still young, but they are in fourth place in the NL East and already eight games back of the Mets. The squad still has plenty of time to right the ship and Grant McAuley joined the Midday Show to discuss how important the upcoming stretch of games is for the Braves.

The Braves just completed a grueling stretch of games in the first half of May that saw them take on the Mets, the Brewers, the Red Sox, the Padres, and then the Brewers again. In this stretch, they compiled a 7-8 record and lost ground in the division.

Coming up next are ten games against their division rival Marlins and Phillies. After that, the Braves get the struggling Diamondbacks, Rockies, Athletics, and Pirates.

There is a clear opportunity at hand.

"At some point you've got to start making some kind of version of a run," McAuley said. "How about winning a few series in a row?"

The team has struggled to put wins together in 2022 as they've only won two of a possible 12 series this season. Gaining ground in the division will be impossible with numbers like that, but if they can start stringing together some wins in the latter half of the month this team could quickly start feeling like themselves.

"Consistency offensively seems to be the thing that's holding them back the most," says McAuley.

Fortunately, the Braves will be taking on some teams in the coming weeks that struggle to put innings together. Perhaps this is the stretch of games that the offense finally finds its groove.