ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

A critical stretch looms for Braves

By Garrett Chapman, Middays W Andy Randy
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4464Yb_0flEGCh300

The Atlanta Braves have struggled coming out of the gate. Through the first 38 games the team sits at 17-21. The season is still young, but they are in fourth place in the NL East and already eight games back of the Mets. The squad still has plenty of time to right the ship and Grant McAuley joined the Midday Show to discuss how important the upcoming stretch of games is for the Braves.

The Braves just completed a grueling stretch of games in the first half of May that saw them take on the Mets, the Brewers, the Red Sox, the Padres, and then the Brewers again. In this stretch, they compiled a 7-8 record and lost ground in the division.

Coming up next are ten games against their division rival Marlins and Phillies. After that, the Braves get the struggling Diamondbacks, Rockies, Athletics, and Pirates.

There is a clear opportunity at hand.

"At some point you've got to start making some kind of version of a run," McAuley said. "How about winning a few series in a row?"

The team has struggled to put wins together in 2022 as they've only won two of a possible 12 series this season. Gaining ground in the division will be impossible with numbers like that, but if they can start stringing together some wins in the latter half of the month this team could quickly start feeling like themselves.

"Consistency offensively seems to be the thing that's holding them back the most," says McAuley.

Fortunately, the Braves will be taking on some teams in the coming weeks that struggle to put innings together. Perhaps this is the stretch of games that the offense finally finds its groove.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Red Sox: Xander Bogaerts might not be only player Boston trades

MLB insider Jon Heyman says that shortstop Xander Bogaerts may not be the only player the team moves on from at the trade deadline. The Boston Red Sox have gotten off to a slow start to the 2022 season, as they sit 12.0 games behind the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East as of May 21. As is the case with any team struggling to start, the trade rumblings begin, and speculation runs rampant about whether they would move on from players, specifically from impending free agents.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Next up for the Phillies: A Braves team in a similar spot

The Phillies are, without question, in the midst of the most difficult portion of their 2022 schedule. They just wrapped up a 2-4 homestand with the Padres and Dodgers, who entered Sunday with the top two records in the National League. Now, the Phils hit the road for a seven-game NL East trip through Atlanta and New York.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Travis Demeritte’s time in Atlanta could be coming to an end

The Travis Demeritte show in Atlanta started out with a bang. Out of necessity, he was thrust into action, and for a while, he was arguably the Braves’ best player. Following a May 14th win over the Padres, Demeritte was hitting .327 with three homers and team-leading .914 OPS. Not to mention, he was also one of the better defensive outfielders on the roster. His emergence was a pleasant surprise when the Braves desperately needed a jolt, but regression was always in line, and it’s come in a big way over the last week-and-a-half.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
ClutchPoints

Cardinals lose All-Star reliever to season-ending injury

The St. Louis Cardinals were hit hard by the injury bug on Monday. After it was announced both Steven Matz and Dylan Carlson would be placed on the Injured List, the Cards were dealt a far more brutal update regarding a key bullpen member. According to Katie Woo, Alex Reyes will be forced to undergo surgery on his shoulder after experiencing in his throwing arm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Mcauley
FOX Sports

Braves take on the Phillies in first of 4-game series

LINE: Phillies -126, Braves +106; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies to begin a four-game series. Atlanta has gone 10-11 at home and 19-22 overall. The Braves have hit 52 total home runs to rank second in the NL. Philadelphia has gone 11-13...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Braves' William Contreras batting second Monday

The Atlanta Braves listed William Contreras as their starter in left field for Monday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves will try Contreras and his hot bat in left field for tonight's contest, placing him second in the batting order as well. Marcell Ozuna will take a turn at designated hitter, Ronald Acuna Jr. will move to right field, and Travis Demeritte will take a seat.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Phillies vs. Braves Prediction and Odds for Monday, May 23 (Trust Zack Wheeler's Dominance of Braves)

A pair of 19-22 teams square off today as the Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies in the opening matchup of a four-game series. Atlanta took two of three from Miami but lost the finale yesterday and will send lefty Tucker Davidson to the mound. Davidson has spent most of the year in the minors but made his first start last week in glorious fashion, hurling five scoreless innings against Milwaukee in a win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Mets#Phillies#The Atlanta Braves#The Red Sox#Padres#Marlins#Diamondbacks#Rockies#Athletics
ClutchPoints

Yankees lose Joey Gallo following worrying injury update

The New York Yankees were dealt a brutal update ahead of their doubleheader on Sunday. With two games against the Chicago White Sox on the docket for Sunday, the Yankees will be without a pair of key players for both legs, and potentially longer. According to the team, Joey Gallo and Kyle Higashioka were placed on the COVID-19 Injured List.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Cardinals host the Blue Jays to start 2-game series

LINE: Cardinals -117, Blue Jays -102; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday to begin a two-game series. St. Louis has a 10-8 record at home and a 23-18 record overall. The Cardinals have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Tigers manager AJ Hinch gets brutally honest on Austin Meadows’ vertigo condition

The Detroit Tigers’ offense continues to struggle, and with Austin Meadows still sidelined, things don’t figure to get better any time soon. Manager AJ Hinch gave an honest update on Meadows’ struggles with vertigo, which landed the outfielder on the 10-day IL. Via Jason Beck, Hinch revealed Meadows is at home in Florida and won’t be with the team on their current road trip.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to top prospect’s emotional debut

Saturday was a big day for the Baltimore Orioles organization. Catcher Adley Rutschman, who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2020, the organization’s top overall prospect and one of MLB’s top prospects, made his big league debut. While the Orioles entered Saturday’s game in last place in...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Yankees take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Orioles

LINE: Yankees -250, Orioles +203; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees enter a matchup against the Baltimore Orioles after losing three games in a row. New York has a 15-7 record at home and a 29-13 record overall. The Yankees have an 18-5 record in games when they record at least eight hits.
BALTIMORE, MD
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy