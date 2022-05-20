Man Tries To Kiss Possum And Winds Up Getting Bit Right In His Face

Ouch…

That might be worth a trip to the doctor for a rabies shot or two (dozen).

Actually, it’s pretty rare for a possum to carry rabies, however they can be a host to other pathogens and diseases like leptospirosis.

Possums are a highly misunderstood animal. They are actually pretty cool, with an immunity to some different snake venoms, their ability to eat things we all hate like ticks, mice and rats, and really, they aren’t even close to the biggest pest around.

They’re mostly just ugly… big deal…

This video was more than likely sponsored by a few wobbly-pops. It’s the only logical explanation for a group of the boys standing around grabbing a possum out of a hole in the woods at night.

The video starts with a man reaching elbow deep into a hole and coming back out with a possum by the tail. The man goes in for a good ol’ possum kiss in the mid-section of its body and that’s when the plan derails completely.

The possum flips up and bites him right in the face.

I bet he pounded a few more drinks after that one.

He drops the possum as his friends all cry in laughter, but if he does come down with some kind of infection, something tells me he won’t be laughing anymore.

Be careful with possums… getting bitten isn’t that fun, no matter how much it will make the lads laugh.

