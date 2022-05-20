ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Tries To Kiss Possum And Winds Up Getting Bit Right In His Face

By Jacob Dillon
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago

Ouch…

That might be worth a trip to the doctor for a rabies shot or two (dozen).

Actually, it’s pretty rare for a possum to carry rabies, however they can be a host to other pathogens and diseases like leptospirosis.

Possums are a highly misunderstood animal. They are actually pretty cool, with an immunity to some different snake venoms, their ability to eat things we all hate like ticks, mice and rats, and really, they aren’t even close to the biggest pest around.

They’re mostly just ugly… big deal…

This video was more than likely sponsored by a few wobbly-pops. It’s the only logical explanation for a group of the boys standing around grabbing a possum out of a hole in the woods at night.

The video starts with a man reaching elbow deep into a hole and coming back out with a possum by the tail. The man goes in for a good ol’ possum kiss in the mid-section of its body and that’s when the plan derails completely.

The possum flips up and bites him right in the face.

I bet he pounded a few more drinks after that one.

He drops the possum as his friends all cry in laughter, but if he does come down with some kind of infection, something tells me he won’t be laughing anymore.

Be careful with possums… getting bitten isn’t that fun, no matter how much it will make the lads laugh.

Comments / 171

Jenny Lowe
2d ago

possums are beneficial to are ecosystem, I really do hope that they let it go and didn't kill it for protecting itself. Technically he should be charged with animal cruelty.

Reply(1)
11
Joseph Roberts
2d ago

Wow, what do you tell the wife when you get home and she asked what happened to your face? You say a possum bit me In the face. she says" GOOD." Way to go Elmo. lol 😆🤣

Reply
12
Sheri Malinowski
2d ago

why are messing with a innocent animal people are just so ridiculous now days

Reply(3)
30
