Hawaii Board of Education selects Hayashi for superintendent

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Board of Education has selected the former principal of Waipahu High School to be the next superintendent of the state’s public schools.

The board voted 8-1 Thursday to select Keith Hayashi, who has been interim superintendent since August.

At Waipahu High School, Hayashi pioneered the Early College program, which allows high school students to take college classes through a partnership with the University of Hawaii. College professors teach the classes on high school campuses for which students receive both high school and college credit.

The program is now available at 36 high schools across the state.

The board’s chairperson, Catherine Payne, said the board was looking for a candidate who could heal the school system, bring the community and stakeholders together and transition schools out of the pandemic.

“His work at Waipahu High School has really touched a lot of students who were struggling and helped them to move forward into successful lives,” said Payne. “So, looking at how that might be able to be applied throughout our system is really important.”

Hayashi’s appointment will take effect July 1. Payne said his salary and other contract details will be negotiated. The state Legislature has set a maximum salary of $250,000 a year for the job.

The Associated Press

