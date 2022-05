One person died and three others were injured Monday after falling down a cliff in the Palos Verdes Estates area."We still don't know," said Palos Verdes resident Sammy Weiss. "I mean we still could know these people." The rescue effort started at about 4:40 a.m. in the area of Paseo Del Mar and Avon Road in Palos Verdes Estates, where fire crews were sent over the side on rope line systems to help four people -- two male and two female -- who were found 300 to 400 feet down the side of a cliff. One person suffered minor injuries in the...

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO