Keep getting calls from numbers you don't know? Here's how to limit disruptive robocalls

The phone rings. You answer. Seconds later, click. You hang up.

It’s a cycle millions of consumers endure daily thanks to robocalls .

While stopping the calls — at least for now — may seem impossible, there are steps Floridians can take to limit their frequency.

Florida eyes robocalls: Florida joins feds to target illegal caller ID spoofing and robocalls

Car warranty scam robocalls: Here’s why you get so many (and how to stop them)

What are robocalls?

Robocall is a term used to refer to text messages and telephone calls made via automated dialing.

They often solicit goods and services, notably offers to extend your car warranty. Many times, though, they are fronts for swindlers involved in fraud, cyber-crime and identity theft.

The numbers are staggering.

Nearly 60 million Americans reported losing money in 2021 due to phone scams. Truecaller Insights estimates Americans lost $29 billion in 2021 alone. The average reported loss per consumer: $502.

How do I limit robocalls in Florida?

State leaders are well aware of the issue and have taken efforts in recent years to address it.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) invites Floridians to add their phone numbers onto a " Do Not Call List ." Inclusion will allow FDACS to determine potential telemarketing violations, which may lead to legal action.

The Federal Trade Commission also maintains a Do Not Call list. While neither the state or federal registry will stop the calls, the registries inform legitimate telemarketers who not to dial.

Are robocalls illegal?

Federal law generally outlaws sales calls that play a pre-recorded message. Other types of recorded messages, though, are permissible: political calls, charitable calls, informational calls, debt collection and surveys.

"If you haven’t given the company permission, and the robocall isn’t purely informational — like your cable company confirming a service appointment — there’s a good chance it’s a scam," says the FCC website.

Last year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation banning the use of systems that automatically contact a consumer without consent.

Among other provisions, the law limits sales calls before 8 a.m. and after 9 p.m. It also caps calls by a single company to no more than three a day and allows consumers to sue telemarketers for violations.

Florida, Texas, California, Georgia and New York receive the most robocalls in the nation.

What happens if I press a number on a robocall?

Don't do it. The FCC warns any interaction with a robocaller can lead to more calls.

"If you get an illegal robocall, hang up," says the FCC.

Illegal robocalls should instead be reported to regulators . Under federal law, companies making illegal robocalls can face fines upward of $43,000 per call.

In June 2019, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Florida Attorney General's Office announced a $23.5 million federal judgement against New York-based Lifewatch.

The FTC said the companies "bombarded" elderly consumers with roughly 1 billion robocalls marketing "free" medical alert systems and misconstrued facts about their product.

The FTC returned roughly $1.9 million to defrauded consumers, many of whom resided in Florida.

Floridians can also file a general telemarketer complaint with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Signs of a robocall

There are many signs of telemarketing fraud. Some may offer once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunities. Others times, fraudsters impersonate the IRS and threaten imminent arrest unless a consumer provides immediate payment.

The lack of a caller ID and high-pressure tactics are among the most common red flags. Consumers should also be weary of unsolicited messages and offers that seem too good to be true.

Scammers often capitalize on current events too. In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody noted a rise of pandemic-related scams. One of the ploys involved scammers who posed as state workers and asked Floridians to confirm their vaccination status by providing personal information via text message.

The Florida Attorney General website provides regular updates on local scams and emerging trends.

Jason Delgado is a reporter for the USA Today Network-Florida. He's based in Tallahassee. Reach him at JDelgado@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Keep getting calls from numbers you don't know? Here's how to limit disruptive robocalls