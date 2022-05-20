ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Keep getting calls from numbers you don't know? Here's how to limit disruptive robocalls

By Jason Delgado, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago

The phone rings. You answer. Seconds later, click. You hang up.

It’s a cycle millions of consumers endure daily thanks to robocalls .

While stopping the calls — at least for now — may seem impossible, there are steps Floridians can take to limit their frequency.

Florida eyes robocalls: Florida joins feds to target illegal caller ID spoofing and robocalls

Car warranty scam robocalls: Here’s why you get so many (and how to stop them)

What are robocalls?

Robocall is a term used to refer to text messages and telephone calls made via automated dialing.

They often solicit goods and services, notably offers to extend your car warranty. Many times, though, they are fronts for swindlers involved in fraud, cyber-crime and identity theft.

The numbers are staggering.

Nearly 60 million Americans reported losing money in 2021 due to phone scams. Truecaller Insights estimates Americans lost $29 billion in 2021 alone. The average reported loss per consumer: $502.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EZUg2_0flEDLfn00

How do I limit robocalls in Florida?

State leaders are well aware of the issue and have taken efforts in recent years to address it.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) invites Floridians to add their phone numbers onto a " Do Not Call List ." Inclusion will allow FDACS to determine potential telemarketing violations, which may lead to legal action.

The Federal Trade Commission also maintains a Do Not Call list. While neither the state or federal registry will stop the calls, the registries inform legitimate telemarketers who not to dial.

Are robocalls illegal?

Federal law generally outlaws sales calls that play a pre-recorded message. Other types of recorded messages, though, are permissible: political calls, charitable calls, informational calls, debt collection and surveys.

"If you haven’t given the company permission, and the robocall isn’t purely informational — like your cable company confirming a service appointment — there’s a good chance it’s a scam," says the FCC website.

Last year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation banning the use of systems that automatically contact a consumer without consent.

Among other provisions, the law limits sales calls before 8 a.m. and after 9 p.m. It also caps calls by a single company to no more than three a day and allows consumers to sue telemarketers for violations.

Florida, Texas, California, Georgia and New York receive the most robocalls in the nation.

What happens if I press a number on a robocall?

Don't do it. The FCC warns any interaction with a robocaller can lead to more calls.

"If you get an illegal robocall, hang up," says the FCC.

Illegal robocalls should instead be reported to regulators . Under federal law, companies making illegal robocalls can face fines upward of $43,000 per call.

In June 2019, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Florida Attorney General's Office announced a $23.5 million federal judgement against New York-based Lifewatch.

The FTC said the companies "bombarded" elderly consumers with roughly 1 billion robocalls marketing "free" medical alert systems and misconstrued facts about their product.

The FTC returned roughly $1.9 million to defrauded consumers, many of whom resided in Florida.

Floridians can also file a general telemarketer complaint with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Signs of a robocall

There are many signs of telemarketing fraud. Some may offer once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunities. Others times, fraudsters impersonate the IRS and threaten imminent arrest unless a consumer provides immediate payment.

The lack of a caller ID and high-pressure tactics are among the most common red flags. Consumers should also be weary of unsolicited messages and offers that seem too good to be true.

Scammers often capitalize on current events too. In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody noted a rise of pandemic-related scams. One of the ploys involved scammers  who posed as state workers and asked Floridians to confirm their vaccination status by providing personal information via text message.

The Florida Attorney General website provides regular updates on local scams and emerging trends.

Jason Delgado is a reporter for the USA Today Network-Florida. He's based in Tallahassee. Reach him at JDelgado@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Keep getting calls from numbers you don't know? Here's how to limit disruptive robocalls

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Moody
Person
Ron Desantis
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy