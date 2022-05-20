Police investigating school bus crash in Graniteville

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus crash in Graniteville on Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Ella Quiller Road and Crae Leilei Circle. There were 20 students on the bus, but no one had to be transported to the hospital, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

Buy Now By Alexandra Koch akoch@aikenstandard.com

There was a gray sedan with substantial damage parked next to the bus.

Children were still inside of the bus, and parents were arriving to pick them up around 4 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Aiken County Sheriff's Office and GVW Fire Department responded to the scene.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.