ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken Standard

Police investigating school bus crash in Graniteville

By Alexandra Koch akoch@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus crash in Graniteville on Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Ella Quiller Road and Crae Leilei Circle. There were 20 students on the bus, but no one had to be transported to the hospital, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04qdmV_0flEDI1c00
Buy Now By Alexandra Koch akoch@aikenstandard.com

There was a gray sedan with substantial damage parked next to the bus.

Children were still inside of the bus, and parents were arriving to pick them up around 4 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Aiken County Sheriff's Office and GVW Fire Department responded to the scene.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Comments / 1

Related
WRDW-TV

Traffic accidents, vehicle fire cause delays in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement has responded to several accidents reported in Aiken County. Aiken County deputies responded to a car fire near Silver Bluff High School. The fire is at the intersection of Desoto Drive and Williston Road. Dispatchers say the driver of the vehicle was able to...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

VIDEO | Domestic dispute leads to police chase in Columbia County

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A Thomson man is behind bars after a domestic dispute. The incident happened May 22nd and began on the 3000 block of Parkridge Drive in Grovetown. According to Grovetown Police Department, the suspect Travis Mays, and his estranged wife got into a physical altercation after an evening of drinking. Mays attempted […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#S C Highway Patrol#Gvw Fire Department
WJBF

Two suspects wanted for Waffle House Robbery on Mike Padgett Hwy

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of robbing the Waffle House located on the 3400 block of Mike Padgett Highway. Police say Antwon June and Da’Montez Scott walked into the restaurant, sat down, and ordered drinks, Police say then both men got up, one pointed a gun […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

CSRA News: Man Dead After Chase in Aiken County

A man is dead after fleeing Aiken County deputies over the weekend. It began early Saturday morning when a deputy tried to pull over a motorcycle on East Pine Log Road near Trail Wood Drive in Aiken. Authorities say Arthur Page accelerated and a pursuit continued for several miles onto eastbound I-20 where Page reportedly lost control of the bike. Deputies say shots were fired during a confrontation and Page was pronounced dead at the scene.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Sheriff's Office: Victim in officer-involved shooting did not have a firearm

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The man shot and killed by an Aiken County deputy early Saturday morning was did not have a firearm, according to the sheriff's office. According to the sheriff's office, Arthur C. Page, II of Aiken led deputies on a motorcycle chase from Graniteville through Aiken and out toward New Ellenton. At the end the chase, Page slowed his bike and lost control off the shoulder of the road. He reportedly attempted to run away and fell. Reports say deputies believe he was armed with a weapon.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

ACSO searching for several Domestic Violence suspects

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate several domestic violence suspects. If you recognize any of the men in these pictures or know anything about the alleged crimes committed, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

What the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office policy on using force?

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details after a deadly shooting involving an Aiken County deputy. The sheriff’s office says it started just before 1 a.m. Saturday on East Pine Log Road after 58-year-old Arthur age failed to pull over for a traffic stop. We’re told Page led...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Shooting victims names released

NEWBERRY — A press conference was held Monday at Newberry City Hall to update the public on the shootings that occurred on Wise Street early Sunday and Eleanor Street Sunday afternoon. Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified the victim at the Wist Street crime scene as 16-year-old Mykain Davis....
NEWBERRY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Man dead after chase, shootout with deputy in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. — A traffic stop early Saturday morning ended in a deadly shootout with police in South Carolina. An Aiken County Sheriff’s Department deputy tried to stop a man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle around 12:43 a.m. when the driver fled and a pursuit ensued, authorities said.
AIKEN, SC
live5news.com

Driver killed following 2-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County Saturday morning. Master Trooper David Jones with the Highway Patrol said it happened at 7:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near Red Bank Road where the two vehicles involved were traveling westbound. According to...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — A traffic stop Saturday ended in a deadly shootout with police in South Carolina. An Aiken County Sheriff’s Department deputy tried to stop a man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle around 12:43 a.m. when the driver fled and a pursuit ensued. The driver lost control of the motorcycle in the eastbound […]
AIKEN, SC
wtoc.com

1 dead after fatal motorcycle crash in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH, Ga. (WTOC) - GSP is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Bulloch County. Officials say the victim lost control of his motorcycle and went into the woods Saturday night. The incident took place at Hwy 119 connector near old River Road. The coroner identified the victim as Mark Lank,...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WIS-TV

Orangeburg fatal collision leaves one dead and one injured

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said a crash on Highway 6, near Red Bank Road left one person dead and another injured. Around 7:15 a.m. on May 21, the driver of the 2007 Honda was turning left and was struck from behind. The driver of the 2003 Honda was taken...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WRDW-TV

Burke County deputies have located missing teenager

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has canceled an alert for a missing teen. Sawyer Johnson, 15, had last been seen wearing a red hoodie, black athletic pants and Nike sneakers, authorities said late last week. They said Monday he had been found and is safe...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
4K+
Followers
211
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy