JACKSON, MI – While a trip to the grocery store may be an easy task for some in Jackson, it’s a struggle for those living on the southside. Residents in other parts of the city have access to Aldi, Meijer, Kroger or Walmart, all within a short drive, or even walking distance. But those on the southside aren’t as lucky, Jackson resident LaWanna Brown, 69, said.

2 DAYS AGO