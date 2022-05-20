ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy 500 practice, qualifying start times moved up on Saturday to avoid forecasted rain

By Nathan Brown, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS -- IndyCar and IMS have moved up the start time of Saturday's Indianapolis 500 practice and qualifying sessions with the hopes of getting all 33 cars at least one qualifying run before forecasted storms hit central Indiana mid-to-late afternoon.

Cars will begin making their qualifying runs at 11 a.m. instead of noon and still plan to run up to the previously-scheduled cut-off time of 5:50 p.m. The morning's pre-qualifying practice, where the field is split into two groups depending on what times drivers draw to make their first attempt, will start 30 minutes earlier -- 8:30 a.m. instead of 9 a.m. That practice will now only last an hour, or 30 minutes per group.

Should IndyCar manage to give every car at least one qualifying attempt in that 6-hour, 50-minute window, Saturday's results will be official and will be used to determine the Fast 12 that will then take to the track at 4 p.m. Sunday to form the Fast 6 and decide the polesitter.

The caveat, though, is this: IndyCar typically needs roughly three hours to make it through 33 qualifying runs, and the chances of storms are forecasted to rise above 50% around 2 p.m. and stay strong throughout the rest of the day. If rain were to begin falling and stop qualifying runs before all cars have been given at least one run, and if that session can't be restarted before the end of the day, all Saturday's results would then be discarded. The process would then have to be restarted Sunday.

Though nothing has been announced, in that case, IndyCar would likely start the qualifying process over around 11 a.m. Sunday and give the full field the chance to make a single qualifying attempt. The Fast 12 would be determined off those times, and the Fast 12 (followed by the Fast 6) would begin as scheduled at 4 p.m.

To accommodate for the moved-up start times on Saturday, IMS gates for fans will open at 8 a.m.

Email IndyStar motor sports reporter Nathan Brown at nlbrown@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter: @By_NathanBrown.

IN THIS ARTICLE
