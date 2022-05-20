ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson Jenkins honored by Cubs with statue at Wrigley Field: 'I am humbled by this tribute'

By Bruce Levine
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (670 The Score) -- The Cubs honored the great Fergie Jenkins on Friday with a statue, which was placed alongside those of teammates Ernie Banks, Billy Williams and Ron Santo in the Gallagher Way courtyard outside of Wrigley Field.

Jenkins, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991 and had his number retired by the team in 2014, was emotional throughout the 45-minute ceremony.

"I am humbled by this tribute and the statue dedication" Jenkins said after the ceremonies.

Jenkins, arguably the greatest pitcher in the Cubs’ modern era, won 20 or more games in six consecutive seasons from 1967 through 1972. Of his 284 wins, 167 came with the Cubs.The iconic Jenkins completed 267 games of the 667 he started during a 19-year big league career.

Jenkins takes pride in his ability to complete games he started, a feat that’s considered rare in the modern game of baseball.

"That's really too bad," Jenkins said. "That is way too bad. They just do not give these pitchers the opportunity to show what their true abilities are. They train to start but when you throw 2.2 innings in a start, you haven't even touched on what their real ability to stay out there is. As a pitcher you don't really get into the game until the fifth or sixth inning."

The 79-year-old Jenkins began his major-league career in 1965 with the Phillies. He was traded to the Cubs a year later and began his first of two stints in Chicago and a decade in total for the team.

Jenkins’ most memorable season came in 1971, when he won the NL Cy Young Award. He was 24-13 with a 2.77 ERA and completed 30 of his 39 starts that season. Jenkins reflects on that season as one of his most fond memories in the game.

"I remember beating Bob Gibson a few times which you know was special," Jenkins said. "Opening Day that year we won 2-1 and Billy Williams hit a walk-off home run in the 10th inning. That was a special start to that season. Opening Day at Wrigley was always special. The weather was going to be cold and you knew it. (Manager Leo Durocher) always gave me the opportunity to throw the complete game and I thank him for that."

Jenkins threw all 10 innings of that victory on Opening Day in 1971.

During the ceremony before the Cubs’ game against the Diamondbacks on Friday, Jenkins thanked numerous people while singing the praises of the Ricketts family for the statue tribute and bringing a World Series championship to Chicago.

Jenkins remembered what his parents taught him growing up in Chatham, Canada in the 1940's.and 50's.

"They always said to be proud of who you are and what you are," Jenkins said, recalling his parents’ words. "They also said that you will meet the same people going up the ladder as you will going down, so it's always good to stay humble."

The  statue of Jenkins depicts him in full pitching stride, something Cub fans came to respect and admire during the pitcher's two stints with the team. It was created by The Fine Art Studio of Rotblatt-Amrany, which also made the statues of Banks, Williams, Santo and Harry Caray at Wrigley Field.

“The statue looks like me,” Jenkins said. "I think it was the windup from a game of the week that used to air every Saturday on national TV. They used the picture from that game in Sports Illustrated wanting to show the Cub logo and the way the team was competing. That's the one they wanted for the statue."

The ceremony includes remarks from Williams, Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts, Chatham-Kent mayor Darrin Canniff and Jenkins, who finished by offering his appreciation to the fans for supporting his career.

"My whole career was day baseball with the Cubs," Jenkins said. "Driving to the ballpark down Irving Park Road when we were winning, you would see Cub fans lined up on the outside of Wrigley coming into the bleachers. You would see the great fans camped out waiting for the gates to open. It was always good to know you had the support of these fans. I lost a lot of games too. The thing was that the Cubs fans always appreciated how you competed and your performance."

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine .

