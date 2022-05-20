ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox-Yankees Friday game postponed due to rain

By 670 Staff
 4 days ago

(670 The Score) Friday's opener of a three-game series between the White Sox and Yankees has been postponed due to rain in New York. The two teams will play a doubleheader Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

First pitch for Sunday's doubleheader will be at 2:05 p.m. CT from Yankee Stadium. The second game will start 30 minutes after the first ends.

The White Sox were scheduled to start left-hander Dallas Keuchel on Friday night. The team returned right-hander Michael Kopech from the paternity list on Friday morning.

The White Sox are 19-19 as they begin this series with the Yankees, who own the best record in baseball at 28-10. New York beat Chicago in three out of four games last weekend at Guaranteed Rate Field.

