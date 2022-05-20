ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

Corning Community College softball team returns to NJCAA Division III World Series with dominant win

By Andrew Legare, Elmira Star-Gazette
 4 days ago

Grace Vondracek and Grace Talbut each homered Friday afternoon to power the Corning Community College softball team to an 11-2 victory over Niagara County Community College in the National Junior College Athletic Association North Division A deciding game at CCC.

The win sends Corning to the NJCAA Division III World Series for the second year in a row. The Red Barons were national runners-up last year.

The Red Barons (37-6) took the best-of-three series, two games to one, after falling by a 13-4 score in Thursday's opener. CCC rebounded with a 14-11 win in Thursday's second game.

Niagara County finished at 31-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPBOV_0flEC4rK00

Grads from O-M, Vestal led the way

Odessa-Montour graduate Vondracek went 2-for-2 with a grand slam and a double in the clincher. She scored thee runs. Her homer in the fourth inning put CCC up by an 8-1 margin. Corning added two more runs in the fourth to lead 10-1.

Talbut, a Vestal High alumna, was 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs. Her two-run homer gave Corning a 4-0 lead in the opening inning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aWMqw_0flEC4rK00

Thomas A. Edison graduate Jodie Burdick went 3-for-3 for Corning with a double and a walk. She scored a run and had an RBI.

Lexi Wood, an Elmira High grad, was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Makayla Montes homered for Niagara.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHFsz_0flEC4rK00

McCreery, Hill combined on five-hitter

Emily McCreery got the start for Corning and settled down Niagara's hot bats. She went five innings and allowed one run on two hits. She struck out five and walked four.

Jayden Hill surrendered one run on three hits over the final two innings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bRFhl_0flEC4rK00

Up next

The eight-team NJCAA Division III World Series will return to Carrier Park Field of Dreams in DeWitt, near Syracuse. Games are scheduled for May 25-28.

Last year Rock Valley College (Illinois) beat Corning, 13-2, for its seventh consecutive Division III national championship . The Red Barons finished last season with a 37-3 record.

Rock Valley (44-11) won the Midwest Regional on Thursday, beating Owens Community College by scores of 10-2 and 7-2.

Rock Valley is ranked first in the nation and Corning is ranked second.

Follow Andrew Legare on Twitter: @SGAndrewLegare . You can also reach him at alegare@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Corning Community College softball team returns to NJCAA Division III World Series with dominant win

