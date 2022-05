First Coast Girls' Lacrosse Coaches Association honors top athletes. See who made the cut

ST. JOHNS — The First Coast Girls’ Lacrosse Coaches Association, an organization created to promote and grow girls’ lacrosse in Northeast Florida at the high school and youth level, hosted its annual North Florida USA Lacrosse Awards at Bartram Trail High School this week.

The association’s executive board recognized the area’s All-Americans, All-Academic, Coach of Year, All-District, All-First Coast and All-First Coast Honorable Mention athletes, and gave one player the Jackie Pitts Award, which honors a player that goes “above and beyond” for her team.

Here’s a recap of the honorees:

2020 North Florida USA Lacrosse Awards

All-Americans

Maggie Bennett, Attack, Bartram Trail

Sofia Chepenik, Attack, Episcopal

Keeley Cleland, Midfield, Episcopal

Marina Dean, Midfield, Bartram Trail

Ryann Frechette, Attack, Bartram Trail

Madison Stevens, Goalie, Bartram Trail

Anna Taraboletti, Midfield, Ponte Vedra

All-Academic

Kate Burhyte, Defense, Episcopal

Marina Dean, Midfield, Bartram Trail

Isabelle Difato, Midfield, Bartram Trail

Lily Darnell, Midfield, Ponte Vedra

Sarah James, Defense, Ponte Vedra

Leyton Payne, Attack, Bartram Trail

Laura Pittman, Goalie, Fleming Island

Jackie Pitts Award

Sofia Chepenik, Episcopal

Coach of the Year

Meghan Jackowiak, Bartram Trail

2022 FCGLCA All-District

Sophia Bailey, Episcopal

Natalie Charyak, Creekside

Grace Garcia, Atlantic Coast

Rachel Hipp, Creekside

Sarah James, Ponte Vedra

Stella Lynch, Ponte Vedra

Lyndi Meade, St. Augustine

Lilly Melogranna, Episcopal

Samantha Michlitsch, Bartram Trail

Lucy Nicol, Fletcher

Libby Pittman, Fleming Island

Raina Richard, Pedro Menendez

Neely Taylor, St. Augustine

Meghan Wohlgemuth, Bolles

2022 FCGLCA All-First Coast

Maggie Bennett, Bartram Trail

Kate Burhyte, Episcopal

Keeley Cleland, Episcopal

Sofia Chepenik, Episcopal

Carsyn Christel, Creekside

Katie Cotter, St. Augustine

Lily Darnell, Ponte Vedra

Marina Dean, Bartram Trail

Isabelle Difato, Bartram Trail

Ryann Frechette, Bartram Trail

Anna Giordano, Bolles

Hannah Hizey, Creekside

Ava Lamanna, Ponte Vedra

Maeve O’Neil, Episcopal

Skyler St. John, St. Augustine

Madison Stevens, Bartram Trail

Madison Strubber, Fletcher

Anna Taraboletti, Ponte Vedra

Cassidy Vandermark, Menendez

2022 FCGLCA Honorable Mention All-First Coast

Caroline Cavendish, Episcopal

Keily Davis, Fletcher

Aubrie Dean, Bartram Trail

Amelia Fuentes, Menendez

Jillian Labelle, Fleming Island

Jah’niyah Lys, Bartram Trail

Brooke Manghisi, Creekside

Lily Mosser, Ponte Vedra

Ella Parker, Episcopal

Olivia Parker, Episcopal

Leyton Payne, Bartram Trail

Emily Roberts, Bartram Trail

Lily Toole, Ponte Vedra

Kendal Weber, St. Augustine

Madison Wotiz, Bolles