Hesperia, CA

Man arrested on suspicion of carjacking truck, running over vehicle's owner in Hesperia

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
A man was arrested on suspicion of carjacking a truck then running over the 65-year-old owner of the vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter in Hesperia.

Isiah DeLeon, 29, of Hesperia remained at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on Friday, with bail set at $250,000, booking records show.

DeLeon is scheduled to appear Monday in Victorville Superior Court, sheriff’s officials reported.

The Hesperia Sheriff’s Station said that at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a carjacking at the Walmart on Main Street.

When deputies arrived, they found a man laying on the asphalt in the parking lot with injuries. The man, who authorities said lived in Phelan, was airlifted to a hospital.

Through investigation, deputies learned the injured man was run over by his own vehicle, a 2001 Chevy 3500 Truck, after being carjacked.

With the assistance of the Sheriff’s Aviation team, the carjacked vehicle was located near the intersection of Joshua Street and Tenth Avenue.

Deputies also learned the suspect, later identified as DeLeon, abandoned the truck and fled inside his nearby residence where he was located hiding in a bathroom.

DeLeon was arrested in the 8400 block of Ninth Avenue and booked at the HDDC, authorities said.

This investigation is ongoing, and the victim remains hospitalized.

Anyone with information about this investigation or may have witnessed the incident is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

Fabian Ruiz
4d ago

Great job brothers and sister. This suspect should be charged with attempted murder, but with idiotic people in charge he will probably be release from jail!

Windsong
4d ago

They better not catch and release this guy. He needs a quick trial and off to prison

#Carjacking
CBS LA

14-year-old arrested following explosion at Grand Terrace Middle School

Authorities arrested a juvenile Friday afternoon after an explosion left two students injured at an Inland Empire middle school. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies rushed to the scene following reports of an explosion on the campus of Grand Terrace Middle School, located on De Berry Street in Grand Terrace.The explosion went off at around 11 a.m., causing excessive smoke to overtake the school grounds and injure two students. Both were treated at the scene for minor injuries.Personnel from San Bernardino County Fire Department, the SBCSD's Bomb and Arson Division, the State Fire Marshall's Office and the Riverside County Sheriff's Bomb K9 Team responded to the scene for an investigation. After determining that the incident was isolated, they arrested the 14-year-old male student and booked him at Central Juvenile Hall. 
GRAND TERRACE, CA
2urbangirls.com

2 Suspects in Custody in Freeway Shooting

LOS ANGELES – A man and a woman were in custody Friday in connection with a shooting on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway that left a man hospitalized. The shooting was reported about 9:35 a.m. Wednesday just south of the Gardena (91) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
GARDENA, CA
