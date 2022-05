The Jasper Lady Dawgs softball team was eliminated by the Lady Ducks from Taylor in a heartbreaking winner take all regional quarterfinal game by a 4 to 2 score. Jasper had an early lead before Taylor tied the score at 1. Jasper took back the lead and heading into the bottom of the seventh inning the Lady Dawgs needed only three outs to advance in the UIL State Playoffs. But Taylor rallied scoring 3 runs in the top of the seventh inning and then Jasper was unable to score in the bottom of the inning and Taylor eliminated the Lady Dawgs.

JASPER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO