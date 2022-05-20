'This is not what Afghanistan wants to be': UN special envoy

Irpin, Ukraine (CNN) — Kevin, a stocky American in his early 30s, climbs over the charred rubble of a former sauna and shines the light from his iPhone through the dust. "We're not going to go any further, because this wire is intentionally tied off to something and then buried right here," he warns. "A lot of the Russians came back through some of these places and re-mined them, put [in] booby traps."

