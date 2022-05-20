ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Nike Adds the Cortez to Its 2022 "Be True" Lineup

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrating Pride Month this year, includes the Cortez in their 2022 “Be True” campaign alongside a SB Dunk Low colorway that surfaced previously. With Pride Month taking place annually in June, Nike continues its tradition of celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community with its “Be...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

The Nike LeBron 19 Releases in a Bold New "Hard Hat" Colorway

LeBron James and is acknowledging the importance of foundation with a bold release of a the Nike LeBron 19 in the “Hard Hat” colorway. The all-yellow silhouette is set to drop this summer, showing that it is all about having the right tools to build a championship-worthy team. A canary-yellow base is utilized throughout the shoe, as seen on the upper, eyelets, midsole and signature branding on the plastic panel. The yellow base is contrasted with a black detailing seen on the LBJ branding and the hazard-striped Swoosh on the lateral ankle. On-brand with the construction theme, a printed graphic of an excavator is portrayed on the heel, over translucent panels to highlight the importance of constructing a foundation. The shoe sits atop a white Air bubble sole to round out of design.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

On-Foot View of J Balvin's Air Jordan 2 Collaboration

Sneaker brands nowadays are on an all-out foot race to align with the biggest music artists to promote collaborative projects, and Jordan Brand is certainly one imprint that is flourishing in this category. Its roster currently holds global icons such as Travis Scott, Billie Eilish and J Balvin, the latter of which will be expanding his range with a fresh Air Jordan 2 makeup this year.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Feels Lucky With the Dunk Low "Lottery" Iteration

Nike has unveiled its Dunk Low in a creamy “Lottery” iteration. The popular silhouette is crafted with its traditional leather base that arrives in a whipped pale ivory hue, while the sharp green overlays along the toebox, panel and eyelets give the pair a nice, contrasting pop. Branding can be found on the black panel swoosh, insoles and tongue tag, as well as a distinctive hangtag in the design of a lottery scratch icon. The Dunk Low rests on a clean pale ivory midsole and green outsole, with matching green laces to finish the clean model.
LOTTERY
hypebeast.com

Early Glimpse of the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Starfish”

Jordan Brand continues to find success with its Air Jordan 1 by releasing its various silhouettes in a vast array of new colorways every year. And the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG — its most popular variation — is going to broaden its output throughout the year with more iterations, one being the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Starfish” for the ladies.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Shoe#Pride Month#Lgbtqia#Converse Pride
hypebeast.com

The Nike Air Max CB 94 "Suns" Receives a Release Date

Taking it back to the ’90s, is now set to bring back Charles Barkley’s Nike Air Max 2 CB 94 signature. Originally released back in 1994, the court classic is returning in a retro Phoenix Suns colorway. The Nike Air Max CB 94 “Suns” features a mix of “White/Varsity Purple/Black/Total Orange” drawn from the team’s ’90s jerseys.
PHOENIX, AZ
hypebeast.com

Bulgari Teams Up With Ducati for Special Edition Aluminum Chronograph Watch

Bulgari has teamed up with Ducati for a special edition Aluminum Chronograph watch. The effort between the two Italian entities charts a new path for timepiece collaborations. The new watch is crafted from aluminum, titanium and rubber with a 40 mm-diameter body. As a nod to Ducati’s motorcycle prowess, the watch face is dipped in crimson red, while surrounding details are washed in shades of silver and black. Additionally, the watch features three sports counters, a date display, mechanical automatic BVL 130 movement and is water-resistant to 100 meters.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
hypebeast.com

New Balance Adds Hiking Boot Elements to This 2002R Colorway

Since the New Balance 2002R thrusted itself back into the limelight thanks to its “Peace Be the Journey” collaboration with Salehe Bembury back in 2020, the silhouette has been churned out in an abundance of new colorways. Most have been purposefully produced for lifestyle usage, but this forthcoming iteration has been enhanced with various elements that make it fit for hiking trails.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Here's a Closer Look at the 'Nike at 50: A Genealogy of Progress' Exhibition in Hong Kong

Following the announcement of the “ at 50: A Genealogy of Progress” curated by Nike Hong Kong, HYPEBEAST took a closer look at the 4-part retrospective that celebrates 50 Years of the sportswear giant. Said to be fuelled by Nike’s “never done” belief, the exhibition sets new goals and ambitions that continue the brand’s commitment to serving athletes through inspiration and innovation.
ECONOMY
hypebeast.com

Bottega Veneta Drops Its New Slide in the Signature "Parakeet" Green Hue

Bottega Veneta has sorted this summer’s footwear, as it has just introduced its new slider silhouette. Arriving in Bottega Veneta’s signature shade of “Parakeet” green, as well as “Black” and “Sea Salt,” the 100% rubber slide comes fitted with a design detail that’s quintessential of the Matthieu Blazy-helmed house. All around the shoe, you’ll find a repetitive selection of five bars grouped together, alternating between horizontal and vertical layouts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Bricks & Wood x K-Swiss Celebrates the Creativity of Black Designers

Street-focused clothing label Bricks & Wood has united with K-Swiss for a new collaboration that celebrates the creativity of Black designers. The new collaboration captures the importance of culture and community by looking at the evolution of design to champion emerging talent. Fusing nostalgic style and new wave designs, the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Everything Dropping at Palace This Week

Palace keeps up the momentum with the fourth weekly drop from its Summer 2022 collection, as this week’s delivery is a big one. Following on from last week’s small but perfectly packaged selection of graphic denim and its “Palace Adidas Nature” collaboration, this week presents everything from T-shirts to outerwear, caps and slides.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Outsiders Store Transforms the Chaco Z/1 Into an "Adventure Sandal"

U.K.-based outdoors specialist Outsiders Store has launched a new collaboration with Chaco, putting its own spin on the Z/1 sandal silhouette. Dubbed the “Adventure Sandal,” the collaborative release builds on the silhouette’s reputation for durability and functionality, complete with a reference to British 4×4 vehicles. Designed...
CARS
hypebeast.com

New Balance 990v2 Made In USA “Sea Salt” Just Dropped

It only took a few rounds of footwear collaborations with Aimé Leon Dore for New Balance to quickly realize that Teddy Santis‘ design language strongly resonates with sneaker culture fanatics. The brand clearly values his style sensibilities and design perspective and as a result, brought him on as a creative director back in April 2021. One year later, his first Made in USA collection is gradually starting to be distributed, and the next release on his agenda is the New Balance 990v2 Made In USA “Sea Salt” colorway.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Balenciaga x adidas Collection is Now Available

At its New York runway show last night, Balenciaga unveiled its long-rumored. collaboration alongside its Spring 2023 seasonal range. According to the luxury fashion house by French luxury group Kering, the collaboration “recontextualizes elements of sportswear that have been a part of Balenciaga’s creative language.”. The special range...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Café-Mountain Celebrates the Summer of Love for SS22

Emerging U.K. label Café-Mountain has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, continuing its focus on long-lasting pieces designed for both city living and rural retreats. The new collection draws inspiration from previous Summers of Love, with a focus on the role of nature within these important cultural moments. Fabrics used...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy