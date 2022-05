AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From location changes to provisional ballots, redistricting throughout the state means changes to your ballot and polling locations. “On a local level, we also had some changes with our county and county commission and our board of education lines. Some of those voters were changed from District 1 to District 3 or what have you,” said Nancy Gay, Columbia County Board of Elections.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO