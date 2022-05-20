ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas among host city candidates for 2026 FIFA World Cup

By Caleb Wethington
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s official, FIFA will be making a major announcement on Thursday, June 16 on the staging of the 2026 World Cup across North America (Canada, Mexico and the United States).

22 host cities are candidates to host matches for the 48 teams competing in the World Cup, among those 22, is Dallas, Texas: Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas , Denver, Edmonton, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver and Washington DC/Baltimore.

“In line with the previous stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026 selection process, any announcement will be made in the best interests of football, taking into consideration the needs of all stakeholders involved, as we aim to lay the foundations for the tournament to be delivered successfully across all three countries,” said FIFA Vice-President and Concacaf President Victor Montagliani.

