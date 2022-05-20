Kim Kardashian Gets Emergency Protective Order After Receiving Bomb & Death Threats

mega

Kim Kardashian was issued a protective order after receiving terrifying bomb and death threats.

According to TMZ , the SKIMS founder filed for an order of protection against a man named David Resendiz who allegedly threatened to harm herself, her children and to blow up her office with a bomb.

In the legal docs obtained by the outlet, Kardashian said Resendiz made numerous false and delusional claims about her intimate relationships. She says he's made "disturbing sexual references about me in his letters."

Kardashian stated he's also threatened in multiple letters to kill her. The KKW Beauty mogul said she received a written bomb threat in a letter delivered to one of her business offices on April 25, adding the letter is a dead ringer for the ones Resendiz previously sent.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star maintains she's never met the suspect . Kardashian asked a judge to keep Resendiz 100 yards away from her and her family and to have no other contact.

The fashion mogul feels if not protected, the man would severely harm her and her children as well as the people closest to her. According to court documents via The Blast , The Kardashians star said the man lashed out against people she has "intimate relationships" with in the past.

Resendiz allegedly made several inappropriate sexual references in the letters he sent to Kardashian. Her security team has reportedly been working over time to collect the disturbing letters and messages to give to law enforcement.

Kardashian’s team of powerhouse attorneys stated in legal papers that her security team has intercepted over 80 letters sent to the reality star, including 30 in the last month.

The mother-of-four will need to head to court to get a permanent order against the man for a long period of time.

Kardashian, who is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson , shares four children North , 8, Saint , 6, Chicago , 4 and Psalm , 2, with former husband Kanye West .