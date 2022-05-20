ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Fiasco! Wendy Williams Unhappy With Judge Ruling In Ongoing Wells Fargo Lawsuit

By Alexandra Stone
 4 days ago
Wendy Williams seemingly scored a major court win earlier this week in her lawsuit against Wells Fargo after a New York judge ruled she would regain access to her frozen bank accounts under the watchful eye of a court-appointed guardian.

Now, The Wendy Williams Show host's attorney is setting the record straight and letting the world know that isn't good enough.

"Please be advised that Wendy is not in agreement with the appointment of a financial guardian by the court," Williams' lawyer La'Shawn Thomas told Page Six . "Wendy has been very clear that she does not want a financial guardian to tell her what she can and cannot do with her money."

Thomas explained the former DJ "feels that she is capable" of making her own decisions in regards to her personal team. She wants to have hiring responsibility "and not the court."

WENDY WILLIAMS' THEORETICAL TALK SHOW RETURN IS 'LOGISTICALLY IMPOSSIBLE' DESPITE EMBATTLED HOST'S INSISTENCE: SOURCE

As OK! previously reported, the ailing talk show host sued Wells Fargo earlier this year after the bank chain froze her accounts stating they had reason to believe she was being financially exploited. Williams denied she was unfit to handle her own financial affairs and blamed the entire fiasco on a "disgruntled" former employee spreading rumors.

Following months of legal back-and-forth, Williams was given a "financially savvy" court-appointed guardian to help the 57-year-old manage her money.

TRULY CONCERNED! SHERRI SHEPHERD RESPONDS TO WENDY WILLIAMS' CLAIMS SHE WON'T WATCH HER UPCOMING SHOW

"The court can eventually decide to give Wendy back full control over her accounts and end the guardianship — but that is up to the court," an insider explained of the judge's decision, adding Williams will absolutely "have a voice" in how her money is spent. "She doesn't have 100% control right now, [but] that could all change soon depending on what the court decides."

"This isn't like a Britney Spears conservatorship — this is a financial guardian — this is someone who is watching over her finances, who is making sure that the decisions that are happening with her accounts are in her best interest," the insider reportedly continued. "When Wendy asks for something to happen, the guardian is making sure it is in her own financial best interest first."

Comments / 0

