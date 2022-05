As swimming pools across the area open this Memorial Day weekend and we take to the water to cool off, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue reminds residents to be vigilant about pool and water safety. Not including boating incidents, on average about 10 people die from drowning every day in the United States, according to the National Safety Council. These deaths are preventable! Follow these water safety tips and educate your family about water safety before your next trip to the pool.

