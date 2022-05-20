ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi ISD names principals for Kaffie, Los Encinos and Calk-Wilson schools

By Olivia Garrett, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 4 days ago

Corpus Christi ISD announced new principals for three district schools Friday.

Werner "Bucky" Hartman will lead Kaffie Middle School, Christine Sierra was named new principal at Calk-Wilson Elementary School and Laura Perales will lead Los Encinos Elementary School.

All three currently serve as principals at other district schools.

The district announced in a release on Friday it will continue announcing new information about school leadership as the summer begins.

Kaffie Middle School

Hartman currently serves as the principal of Driscoll Middle School. Before becoming principal in 2019, Hartman was an assistant principal at Driscoll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TYcTQ_0flE7wZB00

During his time at the school, Driscoll received designation as an AVID National Demonstration School.

Kaffie's current principal, Alexis Soulas, is retiring this year.

Hartman has been an educator since 2007. He earned his bachelor's degree in secondary education from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and a master's degree in sports management from California University of Pennsylvania.

“We have been very impressed with Mr. Hartman’s leadership and community-building at Driscoll,” Superintendent Roland Hernandez stated in a release. “We know the Dolphins community will give him a warm welcome.”

Calk-Wilson Elementary School

Sierra has served as principal of Los Encinos Elementary School since 2012. Her time at Los Encinos included a move to a new school building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BJoTK_0flE7wZB00

Calk-Wilson's current principal, Sheila Thomas, is retiring this year.

Sierra has worked at CCISD since 1998. She earned a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies and a master's degree in education administration from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

“Ms. Sierra is a dynamic, energetic leader with a gift for building cohesive teams focused on academic excellence,” Hernandez said. “We look forward to her leading the Champions to new successes.”

Los Encinos Elementary School

Perales is replacing Sierra at Los Encinos Elementary School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=040qtg_0flE7wZB00

Perales has led Oak Park Elementary School since 2019. She's taught and served in instructional coaching and accountability roles in CCISD since 1998.

Perales earned a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies and a master's degree in curriculum instruction from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

“The committee appreciated the depth and breadth of Ms. Perales’ experience in our district,” Hernandez said. “This quality, along with her collaborative leadership style, will ensure a smooth transition for the Eagles school family.”

Olivia Garrett reports on education and community news in South Texas. Contact her at olivia.garrett@caller.com. You can support local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi ISD names principals for Kaffie, Los Encinos and Calk-Wilson schools

