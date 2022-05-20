ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Ennovation Center taps hometown entrepreneur to lead Independence-based resource hub

By Tommy Felts
Startland News
Startland News
 4 days ago

S upport is in place for entrepreneurs looking for customized services, the Ennovation Center said Friday, announcing a new executive director already at work at the Independence-based community resource.

“I love helping entrepreneurs grow their business,” said Danielle DuPree, who began her role leading the Ennovation Center in April. “My passion lies in working with small business owners and helping get them the tools they need to be successful.”

She succeeds Xander Winkel, who served the organization for nearly a decade before becoming director of the Culinary Center at Green Hills Library Center in late January.

The Ennovation Center is a connection point, DuPree said, and her arrival signals wide range of expertise on-hand for budding business owners: d igital transformation, IT strategies, virtual reality and XR solutions, artificial intelligence, workflow improvements, security, ECM​, business retention and expansion, commercial printing and packaging, social media, and marketing.

DuPree’s previous experience includes ownership of DuPree Consulting and PR, as well as work as an account executive for Konica Minolta Business Solutions, business development manager at Tin Man Media, and staff accountant for Martin, Leigh, Laws and Fritzler, PC.

Click here to connect with Danielle DuPree on LinkedIn.

Born and raised in Independence and a graduate from William Chrisman High School, DuPree cares deeply for her community, she said. She currently serves on the Independence Square Association’s Economic Vitality committee, is president of the General Federation Women’s Club of Missouri’s 2nd District, as well as vice president of the Beta Sigma Phi City Council, Community Service Coordinator of Scout Troop 228, and was a board member with Kiwanis International.

She also was named the 2021 Independence Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year.

To date, more than 160 businesses have begun development and growth at the Ennovation Center. Today, those businesses account for about 95 jobs and about $2.5 million in payroll in the community. The Ennovation Center serves the Kansas City region.

Click here to learn more about the Ennovation Center.

This story is possible thanks to support from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation , a private, nonpartisan foundation that works together with communities in education and entrepreneurship to create uncommon solutions and empower people to shape their futures and be successful.

For more information, visit www.kauffman.org and connect at www.twitter.com/kauffmanfdn and www.facebook.com/kauffmanfdn

The post Ennovation Center taps hometown entrepreneur to lead Independence-based resource hub appeared first on Startland News .

