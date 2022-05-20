ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Oh deer! Ashland Fire Department saves fawn trapped in storm drain

By Grant Ritchey, Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08kxwh_0flE7r9Y00

ASHLAND – Firefighters rescued a wailing fawn that was trapped in a storm drain under the Lindale Avenue Bridge Friday morning.

A resident had noticed the baby deer slide off the roadway and notified authorities.

Around 6:30 a.m., the Ashland Fire Department got the call and located the fawn in a storm drain, according to a post on the Ashland Fire Local 1386 Facebook page.

Firefighters removed the grate from the drain and worked to retrieve the little critter, said Assistant Fire Chief Dan Raudebaugh, capturing video of the rescue along the way.

"[The] deer is OK," Raudebaugh said.

It was taken to Fire Station No. 1 and was put into a room with the lights off to help calm it.

An officer from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife was expected to return the fawn to its mother.

Comments / 1

Related
huroninsider.com

Body of man who went missing following November boat crash found

VERMILION – The body of a man who went missing following a November boat crash was found in Lake Erie on Thursday. The crash took place on Tuesday, November 16, when two boats collided in Lake Erie, near the Cranberry Creek Marina in Huron. Following the crash, three individuals were rescued at the scene. One of the individuals, Wayde Lafferty, of Vermilion, died, and the two others were hospitalized. Another individual was unable to be located, despite searches by the Coast Guard and Huron Fire Department.
VERMILION, OH
cleveland19.com

Cuyahoga Falls elementary school evacuated for small fire

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - DeWitt Elementary School was evacuated for a short time Monday after a small fire started in a kindergarten classroom. Firefighters responded to the school around 11:45 a.m. According to firefighters, the fire started from from a faulty USB cable connected to a plugged-in toy. The...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
wtuz.com

Fire Damages ProVia Office Space

Sunday there was a small fire in the front office area at ProVia’s Walnut Creek Facility. The company released a statement noting that the blaze had set off the fire alarms which deployed several local fire departments, but the fire was not sizeable enough to set off the sprinklers, and the emergency crews were able to quickly put out the fire using fire extinguishers.
MARY ALICE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashland, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Ashland, OH
cleveland19.com

Willoughby Fire Department rescues person trapped after crash

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Fire Department said crews rescued a person early Sunday when they became trapped after a crash. The single-car crash happened around 6 a.m. on Euclid Avenue near Brown Avenue. According to the fire department, crews rescued the victim within 20 minutes of arriving on...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Two dead after fiery crash

MANSFIELD—The Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-71 southbound near milepost 174, Mifflin Township, at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday night. The caller stated the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a car, and the car was on fire. The...
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Fawn#Storm Drain
13abc.com

Authorities search Sandusky River following crash in Fremont

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Fremont were seen searching the Sandusky River Sunday morning following an accident near State Street Bridge. Fremont Police responded to an accident on the State Street Bridge about 2 a.m. Sunday morning. A 13abc photographer witnessed first responders searching the river on a boat...
FREMONT, OH
richlandsource.com

Highway Patrol: Fiery crash on I-71 results in two fatalities

RICHLAND COUNTY — The Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-71 southbound near mile post 174, Mifflin Township, at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday night. The caller stated the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a car, and the car...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WFMJ.com

Remains of deceased dog found in wooded area near Austintown

DISCLAIMER: This story contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. Due to the graphic nature of the story, 21 News has chosen not to share pictures of the subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised. The Mahoning County Dog Warden has reported that the partial remains of a deceased dog...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Explosion at ethanol plant in Coshocton

CONESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — An explosion occurred at the Three Rivers Energy Plant in Conesville late Friday evening, according to the Coshocton Fire Department. Authorities say the explosion happened around 10:30pm Friday at the ethanol plant and that no one was injured. Currently, concrete barriers are blocking the plant on County Road. NBC4 will provide […]
COSHOCTON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man, Woman Killed in Fiery I-71 Crash

MANSFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young man and woman with Canton addresses are dead in a fiery crash along I-71 near Mansfield Saturday night. The state patrol says 25-year-old Evan Friend and 18-year-old Allison McCort died when their Jeep went from the northbound lanes to the southbound side of the road.
MANSFIELD, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy