Arizona State

Supreme Court Justice Wife Ginni Thomas Probed AZ Lawmakers To Overturn Trump’s 2020 Election Loss

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 4 days ago

Being in politics, whether directly or indirectly, requires a certain level of dignity that can lead to some serious repercussions if you get caught slipping.

Ginni Thomas, wife of U.S. Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, is currently in the political hot seat after recently-unearthed text messages revealed that she asked Arizona lawmakers to assist Donald Trump in overturning his 2020 election loss to current President Joe Biden.

Multiple outlets confirmed that Ginni tried to enact the independent state legislature doctrine, a constitutional interpretation that essentially gives state lawmakers ultimate control over who’s chosen as electors. Many are criticizing her for pressing those in AZ to set aside Joe Biden’s slate of electors in favor of “a clean slate of Electors.”

More details below, via The Hill :

“The newly revealed communications came in emails Ginni Thomas sent on Nov. 9, 2020 — six days after the election — to a pair of lawmakers, pressing them to work on Trump’s behalf and ‘fight back against fraud,’ according to the Post.

The explosive revelation adds a new layer of detail to previous reporting on Thomas’s efforts in the weeks after the 2020 election. The Post previously reported that she strategized with Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows over how to bypass the will of American voters to install Trump for a second White House term despite his loss to Biden, an outcome she described as an ‘obvious fraud’ and ‘the greatest heist of our history.’

The correspondence is likely to reignite ethical questions over Clarence Thomas, who has participated in at least nine rulings related to the 2020 election and who in three decades on the bench has never recused himself due to a real or perceived conflict of interest resulting from his wife’s political activities.”

Ginni Thomas has yet to respond, nor a spokesperson for the Supreme Court. However, it’s worth noting that her husband Clarence is among three or more conservative Supreme Court justices endorsing this doctrine. Now more than ever does the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson prove to be so important.

In short, stay safe America!

