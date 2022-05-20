ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Man recorded women in sporting goods store bathrooms for months, SC police say

By Cassandre Coyer
The State
The State
 4 days ago

A man recorded women inside the bathroom stalls of Academy Sports in South Carolina for months, police said.

Aron Salmeri, 41, of Aiken was arrested on May 19 and charged with three counts of voyeurism , violating place of privacy, views, photographs, records or films and one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to Aiken County jail records.

Authorities received multiple complaints against Salmeri over the last couple of months over his “creepy” and “inappropriate” behavior, a public information officer from the Aiken Public Safety Department told McClatchy News on May 20.

After obtaining a search warrant for Salmeri’s phone, police found numerous videos of women inside the bathroom stalls of the store taken over the past three months, according to an incident report from Aiken police.

Multiple women involved in the incidents told authorities they now want to press charges against Salmeri, according to police.

As of May 20, Salmeri was being held at the Aiken County Detention Center, jail records show.

Aiken is about 56 miles southwest of Columbia.

Columbia, SC
