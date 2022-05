In his first year as head coach, Hubert Davis took the UNC basketball program to the national championship game. Even though they fell to Kansas, it was an impressive feat to be there, especially where the team was in February. Davis managed to get his team off the bubble and into the tournament, securing two wins over Duke, a win over Baylor, and a win over UCLA along the way. Now, going into his second season Davis and the team has high expectations and the coach is being praised. Isaac Trotter of 247Sports released his rankings of the top coaches in college...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO