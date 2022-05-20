ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't Miss LA Fleet Week Memorial Day Weekend at the Port of LA

 6 days ago
LA Fleet Week® is an annual, multi-day celebration of our nation’s Sea Services held on the LA Waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles over the extended Memorial Day Weekend. This year’s public events include:

  • Active duty ship tours.
  • Military displays and equipment demonstrations.
  • Wells Fargo Veterans Village.
  • Live entertainment.
  • Aircraft flyovers.
  • Snapdragon STEM Expo.
  • Galley Wars presented by Fox Entertainment culinary cook-off competition between Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Army teams.
  • Wyland Clean Water Mobile Learning Experience.
  • Military band performances across L.A.

Lots of fun for the entire family. And best of all, the weekend event is FREE to the general public!

LA Fleet Week is not only a fun public event, but also facilitates numerous symposiums, exercises, and outreaches focused on community resiliency, disaster preparedness, and support for area residents. Learn more by visiting https://lafleetweek.com/about.

